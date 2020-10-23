State police at Indiana report Michael C. Howard Jr., 28, and his wife Tiffany M. Howard, 22, both of Center Township, were arraigned on charges of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment following an investigation Monday at their home.
According to police, troopers were dispatched to the home on the 100 block of Locust Street in the village of Coral around 10:53 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive 22-year-old woman, later identified at Tiffany Howard, who may have overdosed and who was reportedly combative with Citizens’ Ambulance personnel.
When troopers arrived, they found a young child inside the home sitting in a portable crib that was “in an unsanitary condition,” according to police. Troopers found “extremely unsanitary conditions” throughout the home and called for assistance from Indiana Children and Youth Services, who responded to the scene and provided care for the one-year-old child, who was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for an evaluation and medical treatment.
Troopers allegedly discovered drug paraphernalia in the home, including two grinders, four smoking devices, two marijuana containers with residue and a straw with white residue.
The Howards are scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings Nov. 2.
