The Latrobe Bulletin is proud to celebrate and champion local businesses, as well as our friends and neighbors who help keep them going.
The 2023 Business Chronology, found on pages A7-9, proudly shines the spotlight on 70 local businesses, each one providing unique services to the community.
J.J. Hauser & Sons, Inc., general and building contractors, hit the century mark this year with 100 years in business. They’ll be joined next year by 1st Summit Bank, which has served the community’s banking needs for 99 years.
Falbo’s Rainbow Inn of Youngstown and McCabe Funeral Home are recognizing their gold anniversaries this year with 50 years of service to the area. Huss Chiropractic of Loyalhanna has been “privileged” to serve their patients for 25 years.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the younger businesses of our area, including Sanctus Spa & Salon (nine years) and Grace & Purity (four years). We look forward to watching these businesses continue to thrive for many years to come.
The Latrobe Bulletin would like to thank the local businesses and wish them the best of luck in the future.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.