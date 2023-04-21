The Paper Heart, located at 807 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will be hosting a Jazz Night featuring Kyle Greene from the Kyle Greene Band along with Tattiebogle CiderWorks Friday, April 28.
Enjoy a night of jazz and cider at The Paper Heart. Kyle Greene of KGB will be providing some funky jams for the evening while Tattibogle CiderWorks serves up tasty drinks. There will be a selection of delectable lite bites and refreshments at the tapas bar.
Door will open at 6 p.m. and the show will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and include music, food and refreshments. Tattiebogle CiderWorks purchases will be separate. Pre-purchased tickets and registration are required for entry and you must be 21 or older to attend. The event will take place on the second floor; a chairlift is available for those who may need it.
“We are excited to host and support a local musician for the evening while also exposing Latrobeans and the like to Tattiebogle CiderWorks,” says Paper Heart owner and founder Emily Pasqualino. “We think this is a perfect opportunity to have a great night out with friends, family or your significant other in downtown Latrobe.”
For additional information on attending Jazz Night visit paperheartaffairs.com or call The Paper Heart at 724-230-4400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.