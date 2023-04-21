The Paper Heart, located at 807 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will be hosting a Jazz Night featuring Kyle Greene from the Kyle Greene Band along with Tattiebogle CiderWorks Friday, April 28.

Enjoy a night of jazz and cider at The Paper Heart. Kyle Greene of KGB will be providing some funky jams for the evening while Tattibogle CiderWorks serves up tasty drinks. There will be a selection of delectable lite bites and refreshments at the tapas bar.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.