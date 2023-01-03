12th night king and queen

The 2019 King and Queen, Bill Koker and Lauren Buches, crown the 2020 King and Queen, Dave Bybee, of Harrisburg, and Eirene Hobbs, 11, of Jeannette, during the Twelfth Night Celebration, held at Fort Ligonier Jan. 4, 2020. The king and queen are chosen by finding a bean in the traditional Twelfth Night Cake served at the event. This year’s event is set for Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FORT LIGONIER

Fort Ligonier kicks off 2023 with one of its most festive events of the year. The public is invited to celebrate Twelfth Night at the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

In the 18th century, Twelfth Night celebrations occurred Jan. 6, the final day of the holiday season. The event, also called the Epiphany or Three Kings’ Day, was a merry gathering featuring music, sing-alongs, dancing, games, and food and spirits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.