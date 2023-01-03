Fort Ligonier kicks off 2023 with one of its most festive events of the year. The public is invited to celebrate Twelfth Night at the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
In the 18th century, Twelfth Night celebrations occurred Jan. 6, the final day of the holiday season. The event, also called the Epiphany or Three Kings’ Day, was a merry gathering featuring music, sing-alongs, dancing, games, and food and spirits.
In honor of this Colonial holiday tradition, Fort Ligonier is planning a joyful evening filled with cheerful music by the Wayward Companions who transport partygoers back to the taverns and parlors of the 18th century with their period clothes, lively music and sing-alongs. English Country Dance Caller Peg Patterson with the Country Dance and Song Society of Pittsburgh will invite attendees to join her on the dance floor.
“The Twelfth Night Celebration at Fort Ligonier is a fun event to learn about 18th-century history and traditions through food, drink, music and dancing,” said Fort Ligonier Director of Education Matt Gault. “It’s a great party – whether you like to dance or just sit back and enjoy the music and merriment.”
One of the treats guests will sample is Martha Washington’s “Great Cake” recipe, which Mrs. Washington served at Mount Vernon on Twelfth Night. The Latrobe-based Confections by Christina Elizabeth bakes Fort Ligonier’s cake by measuring the ingredients to scale while following the original recipe, which included 40 eggs, four pounds of sugar and butter, five pounds each of flour and dried fruit, along with wine and brandy.
Twelfth Night was special to Martha as it was also her wedding anniversary. Following his service at Fort Ligonier and the taking of Fort Duquesne, George Washington hurriedly returned to Virginia to marry. He chose Twelfth Night, considered the luckiest day of the year, as the date of his marriage to Martha Custis in 1759.
Another tradition Fort Ligonier carefully follows is the crowning of both a king and queen. The lucky man and woman who find a surprise — a small item, often a bean or coin inside their piece of cake are crowned king and queen.
Guests are encouraged to wear their finest 18th-century clothing or 21st-century cocktail attire.
The cost to attend is $40 per person for Fort Association members and $50 per person for non-members. Register at fortligonier.org or mail a check to Fort Ligonier at 200 S. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658, no later than Jan. 4.
