CDT eighth-grader competing for Carson scholarship

Eighth-grader Martin Meyer is Christ the Divine Teacher School’s (CDT) nominee to compete for a Carson Scholars Fund scholarship this year.
Martin was chosen from nearly 30 candidates who were asked to submit essays. In answering the prompt: “Write about the book that has had a great influence on your life thus far and explain how that book had an impact,” Martin wrote about “Learning to Weave” by Deborah Chandler.
CDT students have won the prestigious scholarship for eight consecutive years. The fund, established by world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy in 1994, awards $1,000 scholarships to students in grades 4-11 who excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities. Scholarships can be renewed each year through reapplication.
Last year, Avianna Mucci, a current eighth-grader at CDT, won a Carson scholarship.
She was not the first member of her family to land the award:
Her brother, Augustine “Augie” Mucci, now a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, received a scholarship while a student at CDT.
He has received the award every year since sixth grade.
