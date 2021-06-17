Nearly every person in Pennsylvania age 65 or older has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to latest data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Thursday morning, the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine data tracker shows that 2,393,304 adults in Pennsylvania 65 or older have received at least one dose — nearly 100%.
Population estimates based on the U.S. Census Bureau from 2019 show the state’s 65 and older population to be by 2,393,971 out of a total 12.8 million. Pennsylvania has the highest percentage of its 65+ population receiving at least one dose out of all 50 states. Only Vermont (99.9%) and Hawaii (99.3%) join Pennsylvania in having more than 99% of its adult population receiving at least one dose.
Nationwide, 86.9% of the 65+ population has at least one dose, according to CDC data.
Meanwhile, Westmoreland County has reported 73 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days: 44 on Tuesday and 29 on Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, Westmoreland County has reported 34,368 cases, including 23,088 confirmed and 11,280 probable, according to the state Department of Health.
The county also reported two deaths in the past seven days, increasing the total to 771.
Pennsylvania has reported 1,209,448 cases since the onset of the pandemic, according to the state health department. In the past week, the state saw 2,513 new case, an average of 359 cases per day.
