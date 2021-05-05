Cathy Sarraf seeking to maintain Greater Latrobe School Board seat

Cathy Sarraf has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Greater Latrobe School Board in the May 18 primary election.
Sarraf has served on the school board since January 2020, when she was appointed to fill the unexpired term of board member Mike O’Barto, who resigned after being elected as Unity Township supervisor.
“My priority as a board member is to ensure that Greater Latrobe remains a top-performing district in Westmoreland County, and that we support all of our students, whatever their academic level, their individual needs, or their personal goals,” Sarraf said.
Sarraf said she believes that the school district is the “cornerstone of our community.”
“Every student benefits from a forward-thinking district that prepares them for future endeavors, with a strong academic foundation and the skills they need to succeed in the workplace,” she said.
“Every homeowner benefits from increased property values that come with a school district that is desired by young families.”
She noted that homeowners receive a “good value for their tax dollars,” as the Greater Latrobe tax rate is third-lowest in a 19-district county, while scoring at or near the top of reviews of local districts.
“I believe teachers are the key to success,” she said. “As a board, we must support them with competitive compensation and appropriate training, and trust them to provide their best to our students. Our amazing teachers and staff, supported by a strong administration, will keep Greater Latrobe vital as we move into the future.”
