Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg is undertaking a six-week virtual fundraising campaign beginning Oct. 2 with the Guardian Angel Appeal.
The fundraiser recognizes Heroes of Hope, which is being honored for continuing to donate time and talents to support people in need during COVID-19.
People can support Heroes of Hope during this Guardian Angel Appeal by visiting www.ccharitiesgreensburg.org and visiting the Guardian Angel Appeal page. From there, donors can select a sponsorship level that provides assistance directly to people in Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties regardless of their faith.
Already, an anonymous donor has issued a challenge to match $25,000 in donations.
Restrictions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have resulted in the cancellation of Catholic Charities’ three major in-person fundraisers, including the annual Communities of Salt and Light Awards Dinner, which raises nearly $100,000 each year.
Also canceled in an effort to prioritize the health and safety of those who regularly attend these events were the Paul R. Smiy Memorial Golf Outing and the Designer Purse Bash and Crystal Bake Sale.
“As Catholic Charities continues its work to meet the needs of the people in the four counties of the Diocese of Greensburg, your support of our charitable efforts is more important than ever,” said Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, managing director of Catholic Charities.
The mission of Catholic Charities continues with the first-ever Guardian Angel Appeal, which allows anyone to become a Guardian Angel for those who may be struggling to afford necessities such as food, utilities, water or medical supplies.
The Heroes of Hope, who will be featured in videos on the Catholic Charities Facebook page, are:
- Dr. Heather Walker, assistant director of emergency medicine at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, a parishioner of St. Vincent Basilica in Unity Township. Healthcare workers faced tremendous challenges through the pandemic, learning about the disease while simultaneously trying to fight it. At Catholic Charities, the priority has been caring for the hearts and minds of thousands of individuals, where faith-based counseling has been a mainstay. Counselors quickly converted in-person services to virtual and telecounseling;
- Cathy Duez, treasurer of Tri-City Meals on Wheels, parishioner of Ascension Parish in Jeannette. Meals on Wheels continued during the pandemic and so did the Catholic Charities’ mission of providing emergency food boxes;
- Jeff Peterinelli, firefighter for Greensburg VFD, parishioner of St. Bruno Parish in Greensburg and a Grand Knight for Knights of Columbus Council 1480. Firefighters provide an immediate response to all sorts of emergencies and through God’s grace are truly life savers. Catholic Charities responds to longer-range realities of disasters such as providing assistance in instances such as tornadoes and floods;
- Joe Rice, principal at Aquinas Academy, parishioner of Christ the King Parish in Leechburg. Within days of Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandatory stay-at-home order, the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Greensburg were able to move to distance learning. At Catholic Charities, remote connectivity helped thousands of individuals in the Diocese of Greensburg through an information and referral line, as well as a nighttime help line;
- Ashley Chappell, EMT for Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, parishioner of St. Paul Parish in Greensburg. Ashley became a Guardian Angel at a young age, saving her father’s life in a swimming pool accident when she was just 7. That continues with her work as an EMT, taking charge recently when a man was hurt playing softball, stopping the bleeding, until he could be taken to a hospital. Like Ashley, Catholic Charities works hard to respond to emergencies like COVID-19. Free webinars were offered to assist parents and children who were struggling with fear and anxiety during the pandemic;
- Anne Kovalcik and Debbie Sorce, parishioners of Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in Kent, for Pain into Purpose, a project through the church in which wedding gowns are repurposed for infants, who are seriously ill, to be baptized at the hospital. For many years, Catholic Charities has assisted organizations in repurposing clothing for infants, children and adults. But it’s about more than clothes. It’s about providing an uplifting experience and treating every person with dignity.
“Like everyone else, we have been hindered by the restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. We have had to cancel three major, in-person fundraisers, but we are not letting that stop our work,” Riffle said. “I am confident that the people of the Diocese will respond to this request for assistance with heartfelt generosity so that, working together, individuals and families who are in need will experience the love of Christ. So even if your personal circumstances prevent you from contributing now, please pray for the success of our work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.