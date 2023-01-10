The last time that Sambia Shivers-Barclay of Tacoma Park, Maryland, saw her black cat Barak was when he was over a hillside by the McDonald’s in Donegal. Unknown to the family, the door to his carrier was open, so when they got out to take a break from their road trip, he jumped out of the car and ran off.

“At first I didn’t panic,” she said. “He would usually come when I called. But he looked really confused. There was an embankment and he went down over the hill.”

