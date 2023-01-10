The last time that Sambia Shivers-Barclay of Tacoma Park, Maryland, saw her black cat Barak was when he was over a hillside by the McDonald’s in Donegal. Unknown to the family, the door to his carrier was open, so when they got out to take a break from their road trip, he jumped out of the car and ran off.
“At first I didn’t panic,” she said. “He would usually come when I called. But he looked really confused. There was an embankment and he went down over the hill.”
She had to walk around to get down there, but by that time, the cat had run into the woods.
“We spent hours there,” she said. “All we could do was yell for him.”
She finally had to get back on the turnpike and on their way to visit family in Michigan.
That was Dec. 23, 2017, and Shivers-Barclay has not seen her cat since then. But this weekend, five years and a couple of weeks later, she’ll be picking him up from Ninth Life Rescue Center where he’s been chilling since last week.
“I never gave up,” she said. “I was still hoping that Barak was out there. I have a kind of prayer altar and his necklace stays there. I always look at it and say a prayer, ‘If you are not with me, I hope you are safe.’”
And he is. The reunion is possible thanks to a microchip that identified his owner.
When Jen Johnson of Hunker, founder and president of Ninth Life Rescue, scanned him last Tuesday, the chip was traced to Shivers-Barclay.
The phone call started with Johnson asking, “Do you happen to have a cat named Barak?”
“Are you kidding me?” Shivers-Barclay asked.
“No, he’s right here,” Johnson said.
If the cat could talk, he’d have to answer a lot of questions about how five years later he ended up on a farm in Norvelt, many miles from Donegal. After he was hanging around there for a few weeks, the farmer looked for a rescue to take him, and Johnson came out and got him. The cat needed to be quarantined, and she’s set up to do that.
The story began seven years ago when Shivers-Barclay’s daughter Sana brought a kitten home that someone had brought into her office. It was right before Sana was leaving for a new job in London.
“So there was me and this cat, and it was my first cat in a long time,” said Shivers-Barclay, who works for the U.S. Department of Education. “I am an only child and I love animals, and my parents used to buy me something with fur to compensate when I looked lonely.”
Her three daughters — Sana, Zora and Cherrah — were along on that road trip to Michigan. They cut their visit short, leaving the day after Christmas to try to find Barak. They were going to check into a motel in Donegal to search the next day, too, but they had to head home before a predicted snowstorm rolled in. They left Barak’s crate at the visitor’s center, along with information about the missing cat.
“I always hoped,” she said. “That’s why I drove up so many times.”
Someone told her about Westmoreland County PA Lost & Found Pets on Facebook, and her post generated hundreds of responses and a thousand shares. People reported sightings and finding deceased cats. On one of the early visits back to Donegal, Shivers-Barclay met Suzi Johnson (not related to Jen Johnson) who has done volunteer work for Ninth Life Rescue.
“I live on Three Mile Hill in Mount Pleasant and I saw her post on Facebook,” Suzi Johnson said. “Since I live nearby, I thought I would help out. I couldn’t imagine an animal getting out of your car and getting lost when you’re so far away from home. Sambia and I got to talking and I went out and set a humane trap, and tramped through the woods, but to no avail.”
Shivers-Barclay drove back to Donegal and went with her soon after Barak went missing.
“She showed me cat colonies and we would find spaces where there were groups of cats,” she said.
But Barak was never seen, let alone trapped. So Suzi Johnson, who had been feeding the colony in the woods, eventually gave up the search.
Shivers-Barclay got her hopes up much later when a woman from Donegal contacted her from the Facebook post and said that she found Barak. The pictures matched.
“I hopped in my car and drove for three hours,” she said. “When I got there, the woman said that we were going to video it and announce it on Facebook. There were 659 people following my post. So she goes into the bathroom and I see this black cat, and I take the cat and peel back the tail and I said, ‘This is a girl.’ And this is going on Facebook. Her husband was yelling in the background, ‘I don’t believe you had this woman driving for three hours and you couldn’t pull back the tail!’ I was crying. She was crying. Her husband said, ‘I am so sorry.’”
Shivers-Barclay took that black cat back to Maryland and named her Michelle. A veterinarian tested her and found that she had one of the fatal feline viruses and that her days were numbered. Shivers-Barclay kept her and loved her until she passed away in 2019.
Lonely for another cat, she volunteered as a foster for A Cat’s Life Rescue in her area. She ended up adopting two cats, Faus and Sterling, out of the eight she had fostered. Then she took on Blue, a cousin’s Portuguese water dog who needed a new home.
Shivers-Barclay is looking forward to the reunion and knows that there will be adjustments for everyone. Barak has been on the loose for five years and was originally an only pet. Now there are two cats and a dog, and all of them will have to adjust to another cat coming home.
“All of these dominoes fell into place, and everyone has been so kind,” she said. “Like the people who reached out to me, the kind man who was putting food in Barak’s crate. They were so thoughtful and caring. I believe that this was clearly Divine order the way it all played out and I am incredibly grateful. This has been like an enormous celebration for all of us, this victory of a cat that has been missing for five years, and now he’s been found.”
Jen Johnson credits the microchip for the happy ending.
“Less than 2% of the cats we take in have microchips,” she said. “It’s a rarity around here, and typically the owners who have them care about their pets and put more effort into finding them when they’re missing. If Barak didn’t have a microchip, he would be just another found black cat and he and Sambia would have never seen each other again.”
The Facebook posts, she added, also showed how much people cared about a stranger who lost her pet.
“It’s so awesome to see everyone getting together to care about that cat,” she said.
Elizabeth Couch Nordstrom, administrator and creator of Westmoreland County PA Lost & Found Pets, has seen the group grow to 33,500 members in the past nine years.
“We have been working together to reunite lost or found pets and we are always relieved and celebrate when there’s an ID tag and/or a microchip for it guarantees a rapid reunion,” she said. “Unfortunately many pets are without IDs, and microchipped pets are even less common. But an awareness is increasing their importance and Barak is a poster child for the success of microchipping. Families should also be certain that the contact information with the chip is up to date. If they’ve dropped their landline, changed cellphone numbers or moved, then they need to update that with the microchip company. It’s a regular occurrence that we find microchipped pets with outdated information.”
Microchips can be implanted by veterinarians and at many vaccine clinics. Veterinarians, shelters, rescues and some police departments have scanners to check them when a pet is found. In addition to microchips, ID on a pet’s collar can hasten a reunion because contact information is literally at the finder’s fingertips.
“Microchips and IDs are an inexpensive way to ensure the safety of our faithful companions,” Nordstrom said.
