A humane investigation is underway after a trailer filled with filth and sick and deceased cats was found Monday night in the Blairsville area.
According to Cat Aid Network’s Facebook page, the property that includes the trailer and several outbuildings is owned by Kimberly Rose, founder and president of Cat Aid Network (CAN), and was used by the rescue to house cats.
Rose has since resigned and the cats have been removed from the property.
A message on the page stated, in addition to other comments, “There is much to do, so many decisions to make, none of it easy; this is certainly never a situation we thought we’d be in. Our priority at this time is making sure all of the cats in CAN’s care are healthy and well cared for.”
CAN is a foster-based rescue with volunteer homes in Indiana, Westmoreland and several other counties. The cats found in the trailer have been transferred to foster homes in other rescues that responded to take them in.
The investigation is being conducted by Debbie Urmann, humane police officer with Frankie’s Friends of New Kensington, a cat rescue that has an animal cruelty response team that collects and evaluates evidence including necropsies, assists law enforcement and prepares court testimony. Its founder and medical director, Dr. Becky Morrow, is a trained forensic veterinarian.
Frankie’s Friends took in 32 cats when they were called to the scene Tuesday, and 13 more Wednesday.
“We were called in on an official capacity to come and assist,” Morrow told the Bulletin Thursday, adding that their investigation will be looking into more than one individual.
And because it’s an active investigation, there is a limit to information being released.
Dr. Danielle Vought, who has a practice in Derry and is one of the veterinarians used by CAN, responded to the scene to assess the animals. Several rescues responded that evening, and others have taken in cats since then.
Jen Johnson of Greensburg, founder and president of Ninth Life Rescue in Greensburg, arrived Monday night to assist and to take some of the cats.
“We are prioritizing the cats and doing what’s best for them in foster homes and trying to provide the foster homes with what they need to take care of the animals while they get this all figured out,” she said.
Founder and president Jennifer Grippo of Fixin Fayette of Uniontown took in 10 cats, and As They Come Animal Rescue in West Newton also took some cats under its care. One source said there could have been around 100 cats at the site.
Other cats and kittens in CAN’s foster care homes continue to be available for adoption on their website.
“We still have 27 fosters with various cats and kittens that still need food, litter, vet visits, and some spaying and neutering,” one CAN source said.
