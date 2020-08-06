Cat Café offering free photos for job hunters, seeking donations for Thrifty Kitty Catique

There’s no agreement on who originally said “A picture is worth a thousand words.” Various sources attribute it to Confucius, to a Latin proverb, or even to Napoleon Bonaparte.
But it was LinkedIn that said that profile views on the site’s popular professional networking site are increased by 21 times when professional headshots are featured with job hunters’ resumés. With that in mind, the Cattfeinated Cat Café in Greensburg is partnering with Pittsburgh photographer Annie O’Neill in offering complimentary photographs to people who are seeking employment during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a challenging time in so many ways for so many people and we hope that a professional headshot will not only help people find employment, but also boost their confidence,” said Katelynn Jones, owner of the café and founder of Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue.
The photography sessions will be conducted by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
Visitors might also find clothing and accessories that are appropriate for job interviews at the newly opened The Thrifty Kitty Thrift Catique. The shop is part of the café that benefits the non-profit Wayward Whiskers.
The volunteer organization has a network of foster homes, plus the café-based temporary residence for cats and kittens who are up for adoption.
Visitors can make appointments for time slots to interact with the cats and kittens in the lounges. The café also features a coffee bar and confections, plus a consignment gift shop. All proceeds benefit the rescue.
The café is accepting new or nearly new donations for The Thrifty Kitty. That includes women’s clothing and accessories, jewelry, handbags, wallets, small home décor, animal themed merchandise and pet items.
To make an appointment for the professional photos or reservations to visit the cats and kittens, visit Cattfeinated Cat Café’s Facebook page, call 878-214-8075 or email waywardwhiskersevents@gmail.com. All social distancing and safety measures are in place at the café, located at 159 E. Otterman St. in Greensburg. Check the Facebook page or email for current hours.
