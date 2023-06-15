Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township is giving Dads around the region a shot at Olympic glory during the inaugural Father’s Day Olympics at Sports & Social Steel City.

Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, teams will be created to play a series of games to win some great prizes, including beer pong, Popshot basketball, five-round bowling, Skee-Ball, longest drive, foosball, cornhole and air hockey. The FanDuel FanCave will also be open offering drinks and food specials.

