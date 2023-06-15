Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township is giving Dads around the region a shot at Olympic glory during the inaugural Father’s Day Olympics at Sports & Social Steel City.
Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, teams will be created to play a series of games to win some great prizes, including beer pong, Popshot basketball, five-round bowling, Skee-Ball, longest drive, foosball, cornhole and air hockey. The FanDuel FanCave will also be open offering drinks and food specials.
Need Father’s Day meal plans? Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar has you covered with an all-day Barbecue Grill meal special Sunday, June 18, featuring a delicious platter filled to the brim with a half-rack of ribs, a half-pound chicken breast, baked potato, ear of corn, garlic toast and pint of Miller Lite for only $24.99.
“If you think your dad has what it takes to be an Olympic champion, treat him to an exciting and fun Father’s Day weekend at Live! Casino,” said Bryan Prettyman, vice president of slots and marketing, Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “From our Father’s Day Olympics to a delicious barbecue meal deal at Guy’s and of course the best in gaming action on the casino floor, the whole family will wind up winners.”
