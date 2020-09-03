SCRANTON — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement to announce that seven Pennsylvania airports — including Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township — will receive a combined total of more than $46 million in new funding from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“I am pleased that the Department of Transportation has awarded $46,265,231 in grants to support Pennsylvania’s airports,” Casey said. “As the economy continues to stall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our airports need federal help to implement much-needed infrastructure maintenance and rehabilitation. The aviation industry has been hit hard by this economic turmoil. I was proud to advocate for our Commonwealth’s airports to receive funding from the CARES Act and I will continue to work to ensure that the thousands of airline workers across our Nation and our airports receive the resources they need to manage through this pandemic.”
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will receive $3,958,494 through the CARES Act, Casey said.
Other Pennsylvania airports that will receive FAA grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act include:
- Lehigh Valley International Airport, $9,641,712;
- Altoona-Blair County Airport, $1,411,352;
- Lancaster Airport, $3,958,494;
- Philadelphia International Airport, $1,037,321 and $17,340,288;
- Pittsburgh International Airport, $3,565,946;
- University Park Airport, $5,351,624.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.