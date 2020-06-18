CASA of Westmoreland, Inc. will be holding a virtual swearing-in ceremony on Friday, June 19 to appoint six new volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASAs) for service to Westmoreland County by criminal court Judge Christopher Feliciani.
Graduates of the CASA training program this winter include Anthony Rutigliano (Plum), Carolyn Turner (Ligonier), Kayla Harrington (Indiana), Kim Boso (Delmont), Terry Griffith (Ligonier) and Kristin Duncan (Greensburg).
CASA of Westmoreland, Inc. is a nonprofit, judicial volunteer program that helps to ensure that the child’s voice is a part of the court’s decision regarding what is in his or her best future interest. The goal for every foster child is that they achieve a safe, permanent and nurturing home.
CASA advocates report to the court about the status of services that are in place to address the needs of a child in care and how the child is faring in his or her current placement, school environment and more.
Feliciani, CASA of Westmoreland, Inc. staff and the new CASA volunteer advocates will be joining together at noon Friday via the ZOOM video conferencing system for the virtual event.
Along with the six new volunteers, CASA will still be serving just under half of the children in care. To learn about being a CASA volunteer, or to make a donation to the program, visit casaofwestmoreland.org or call 724-850-6874.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.