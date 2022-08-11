When the floodwaters from the storm started rising in Dorothy Patch Friday evening, Susan Rine’s husband Aaron called her at work and told her, “We have to go.”
And what should he do with the dogs?
They decided the dogs and the caged guinea pig would be safe on the second floor, so he closed them up in a room upstairs. They expected to be back soon.
In another part of that coal patch village in Unity Township, Christine Barkley, her son and her fiancé saw the water rising around their trailer. It didn’t look dangerous at that point, so they left behind their two dogs, two guinea pigs, a hamster and six cats.
They never expected the raging flood that was about to hit the neighborhood.
“We left them inside, thinking they would be safe,” she said. “Then the water came out of nowhere and in 10 minutes, by the time we got outside, we were knee deep in water, trying to get to safety.”
Both families were able to get their pets out later that night, except that Barkley’s gray cat Sky went missing.
Nearly a week later, they and other neighborhood families with pets are still being helped by Westmoreland/Fayette/Allegheny County Animal Response Team (CART) based in Greensburg. The nonprofit organization is part of the Pennsylvania State Animal Response Team (PASART) that responds to disasters and emergencies that involve pets and livestock. They are activated through 911.
CART Chief Lori Mozina of Greensburg was in Carlisle when the call came in, and she organized and dispatched the team from afar.
Local firefighters and water rescue teams were able to get most of the pets out of the area before CART arrived to assist with rescuing the last of them. The pets and their owners were taken to the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department hall to wait to figure out what to do next.
CART volunteers included Patti Levay of Derbytown, Jason Campbell of Yukon, and Chris Brown and Rita Landon. Dr. Pete Nelson of Valley Vet Services, who volunteers with the team, drove from Washington County to assist with any medical needs.
“He examined the animals that were at the fire station,” Levay said. “There was concern that they might have gotten injured or that they drank the contaminated floodwater.”
First responders told her there was initially chaos with dogs running everywhere.
“I went around talking to everyone who was there,” she said. “I asked them if they knew if any pets were left behind.”
Rine told her that their two German shepherds, Ripley and Rado, and a guinea pig were in their home, and her mother, Jean Kirkpatrick, left her husky Skyler in her side of the duplex.
“My husband went out on a boat with the rescuers and they were able to rescue all three dogs and Shimmer the guinea pig,” Rine said. “My brother Robert Dean, who lives in McIntyre in Indiana County, came down to help as soon as he knew our house was gone.”
Levay snapped a photo of Dean carrying out Skyler, with Rado coming through the water behind them.
That night and in following days, CART provided the flood victims with crates, carriers, leashes, kitty litter, feeding bowls, food, beds, blankets and other pet supplies when they left for temporary shelter provided by the American Red Cross, or went to stay with family and friends.
CART is continuing to help them while they are displaced. CART is also spreading the word that there’s a need for available rental properties that allow pets.
“The sad thing is that many of the residents in Dorothy Patch are renters and now with the homes being destroyed and a number of them condemned, they won’t have any homes to go back to,” Mozina said. “They are going to have to salvage what they can and they have to have someplace to go. That’s the greatest need right now. The Red Cross, the township and everyone is trying to figure out what to do with these people, so we are spreading the word too. They have jobs to get to and no homes, so they can’t move too far away.”
There are about 40 homes in Dorothy Patch and most of the families, she noted, have a pet or multiple pets. Fortunately, many people and their pets are staying with family and friends, or their pets are staying with family and friends while they are sheltering elsewhere.
The Red Cross arranged temporary housing at the dormitories on the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg campus, but they’ll have to leave shortly when students return. The vouchers they gave for a motel in New Stanton are limited to about 10 days.
That’s why it’s critical for displaced families to find pet-friendly housing fast.
“They want to keep their pets,” Mozina said, “and we are supplying whatever is necessary so that they can. They don’t have to pay for food, or for a crate or whatever they need. Our priority is keeping that pet with their people. Separating them is truly a last resort and should be on a temporary basis.”
The Rines have two children, Miley, 15, and Cayden, 13. They and their mother and their pets are staying with friends who have a finished apartment in their basement. The couple owned their home and this week were working with insurance adjustors to determine the extent of damage and coverage and the fate of the house. They lost everything on the first floor.
“It’s awful,” Rine said about the neighborhood disaster. “All the neighbors have fuel oil or propane, and our neighbor’s tank spilled out and contaminated the water. The sewage backed up, too, and there’s toilet paper on our living room floor. There’s all that creek water, too. Everything smells horrible.”
After consulting with CART and the first responders the night of the flood, Barkley’s fiancé and neighbors swam to the trailer to rescue the dogs, cats, two guinea pigs and a hamster. But Sky, the gray cat, was missing.
The flood had separated the trailer from a built-on addition and Barkley suspects that Sky escaped in that four-inch gap.
“We’ve been back multiple times cleaning up and looking for her,” she said. “But we can’t find her.”
Their trailer was completely destroyed and they are staying with her mother.
“A lot of people are asking what can be donated to help the animals,” Mozina said. “So far, generous donations have come in to Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, who is helping to distribute them to those affected. But truly what is needed more than anything else, our No. 1 critical need, is pet-friendly housing for the many people affected who were renters. We need to find rental properties that will allow even one or two pets. That way people can get back onto their lives much faster. If anyone knows of any rental properties that would be available that would allow pets, please private message our Facebook page. We will pass that information onto the Red Cross.”
Mozina and Levay have high praise for all the first responders who were involved, and for the people of the community who have generously donated pet supplies and money for additional needs, for instance for dogs and cats on special diets. Donations can be delivered to a drop off box at the Hempfield Township Giant Eagle in Eastgate Plaza, Abie and Bimbo’s in Greensburg, and Pet Market in Youngwood. Contact CART’s Facebook page for more information, or for donating larger items like crates, or how to donate money.
Barkley has her missing cat posted on Westmoreland County Lost & Found Pets Facebook page. Anyone with any information can reach her at 724-672-6182 or 724-691-8594.
