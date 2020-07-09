Carnegie Science Center recently announced the Women in STEM Speaker Series, a weekly virtual event featuring interactive conversations with inspiring role models who have established themselves as experts in a variety of STEM fields.
The series will be hosted by the Science Center via Facebook Live every Wednesday at 11 a.m. from July 15 through Sept. 30.
Recordings of the conversations will be available on YouTube following the livestream.
The Women in STEM Speaker Series is supported by an IF/THEN Gender Equity Grant from the Association of Science and Technology Centers and IF/THEN, an initiative of Lyda Hill Philanthropies.
This newly launched grant program awarded funding to 26 science and technology centers to launch projects aimed at increasing the representation of women and gender minorities in STEM.
The series will feature conversations with:
- July 15 — Dr. Wendy Bohon, geologist & science communication specialist at Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology;
- July 22 — Liz Engler-Chiurazzi, research assistant professor at West Virginia University Department of Neuroscience;
- July 29 — Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania;
- Aug. 5 — Dr. Roselin Rosario-Melendez, associate principal chemist and project leader at L’Oreal;
- Aug. 12 — Dr. Rika Wright Carlsen, associate professor of mechanical and biomedical engineering at Robert Morris University;
- Aug. 19 — Ellen Bachman, inside sales engineer at Eaton;
- Aug. 26 — Kay Savage, senior data scientist at Spotify;
- Sept. 2 — Dr. Chavonda Jacobs-Young, administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service;
- Sept. 9 — Dr. Sandhya Rao, professor of astrophysics at the University of Pittsburgh;
- Sept. 16 — Angela Cupelli, pediatric oncology and bone marrow transplant nurse;
- Sept. 23 — Mercy Shitemi, senior systems analyst at Zimmer Biomet;
- Sept. 30 — Dr. Natasha Tilston-Lunel, postdoctoral associate at the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research.
Viewers are encouraged to submit questions during the livestream or in advance by emailing Kaitlyn Zurcher at ZurcherK@CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
A sign language interpreter will be present for each interview.
In addition to supporting the Women in STEM Speaker Series, Carnegie Science Center’s IF/THEN Gender Equity Grant will also support Girls Rock Science, an event hosted at the Science Center this September that will celebrate women in STEM and encourage girls to pursue STEM careers
this summer.
For more information on the Women in STEM Speaker Series, go to http://carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/women-in-stem-speaker-series/.
