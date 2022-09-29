Douglas Carlquist, president of Adelphoi Education Inc., was recently appointed to a three-year term on the state board of Private Academic Schools (PAS). The board meets five times a year and consists of nine members appointed by the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The role of the board is to approve or disapprove initial and renewal licensure of PAS and to suspend or revoke licensures of schools when needed. Additional duties include establishing qualifications of teachers, staff and directors, adopting board policies and principles, and establishing standards, rules and regulations. The board is currently engaged with rewriting regulations governing the operation of PAS.
As Adelphoi Education president, Carlquist oversees administration of eight educational sites throughout Adelphoi’s network. Carlquist is furthering his longtime involvement with the Private Academic School system, entering his 27th year. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Slippery Rock University, principal certification from California University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Special Education from Seton Hill University.
Adelphoi Education offers a collaborative and therapeutic environment where students with unique emotional or behavioral challenges are prepared for success while in school – and throughout life. Adelphoi Education is a service within the continuum of Adelphoi, one of Pennsylvania’s leading providers of youth and services for more than 50 years. Visit www.adelphoieducation.org for more information.
