If you’re in the market for a new job, you’ll get a prime opportunity to check out some of the opportunities available at local businesses at a career fair scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC)’s Latrobe Center, 130 Depot St., Latrobe.
More than two dozen area employers and staffing agencies have signed up to participate in the event, including: 1st Summit Bank; Adelphoi Village; Latrobe Country Club; Artemis Supports; CareerSTEPS; Christian Home Health Care; City Brewing Co.; Community Options, Inc.; D-Bug Pest Control; First Commonwealth Bank; Harmony Home Care; Idlewild & SoakZone; Integrity Construction and Windows; Laurel Highlands Workforce & Opportunity Center; Lawn Rx Inc.; Ligonier Valley Learning Center, Inc. (Latrobe Kinder-Schull); Live! Casino Pittsburgh; Loyalhanna Continuing Care Campus; Pace Industries; Parkhurst Dining; Product Evaluation Systems, Inc.; Southwestern PA Human Services; St. Anne Home; The Nutrition Group; Transitional Options, Inc.; Valley Dairy Restaurants; Westmoreland Community Action; Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research, Inc.; and WorkLink Staffing.
The event is being hosted by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, PA CareerLink of Westmoreland and WCCC. For more information, visit the chamber website at latrobelaurelvalley.org or call 724-537-2671.
