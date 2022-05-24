Less than two months after being named zoning and code enforcement officer for Latrobe, Terry Carcella is now city manager.
Latrobe City Council on Monday voted 7-0 to promote Carcella to the city manager position, filling a vacancy left by longtime city employee Michael Gray, who resigned earlier this month.
Carcella was nominated by council member Ralph Jenko, and council member James Kelley seconded the nomination.
“(Carcella) brings a very vast and wide range of experience to the position,” Kelley said.
Carcella will earn $75,000 a year in his new post, the same salary Gray earned prior to his resignation earlier this month. Carcella previously earned $60,000 as Latrobe’s zoning and code enforcement officer.
“Terry will be the first to tell you that he also tried to talk Mike (Gray) out of resigning and stepping down, but the city is very fortunate that the code enforcement position is filled by someone who has the managerial skills and experience with multiple municipalities,” said Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels. “After conversations with Mr. Carcella, it was clear that we were confident he could fill this position. He’s well-qualified for this position.”
Carcella was appointed by city council April 11 as Latrobe’s new zoning and code enforcement officer.
“He’s committed to working with our staff,” said council member Ann Amatucci.
He previously served as a code and zoning officer in Erie County before being hired as Ligonier Township’s manager in 2014.
Ligonier Township supervisors on Feb. 8 voted 4-1 not to renew Carcella’s contract, which was set to expire March 1.
Opening the special meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, Bartels noted city council members met in executive session Wednesday, May 11, and Monday, May 16, to discuss personnel issues.
Gray, who served two stints as city manager, notified Bartels May 2 of his intent to resign from the position. He started with the City of Latrobe as a public works employee in 2015 before transitioning into the role of public works director. He previously served as city manager in 2019 for roughly 10 months.
Gray, 43, resigned in October 2019 after juggling the role of city manager while assisting with the public works department. Scott Wajdic took over as public works director at the end of 2019 and Gray was rehired as city manager in February 2020.
Gray signed a three-year contract late last year but was “amenable” when negotiating the terms of his departure.
“Mike’s employment agreement allowed for him to receive a full three months of salary and benefits,” said John Greiner, who serves as city solicitor. “He actually worked with council to shorten that period.”
As part of Gray’s severance package, he will be paid for six weeks plus his accrued sick days, vacation time and holidays.
“He’s a good guy and he’s really going to be missed,” Greiner said. “He was doing a very good job for the city, especially during the pandemic.”
Bartels echoed those sentiments, and said city officials are “disappointed to see (Gray) go.”
“Mike did a wonderful job for us and we wish him the best of luck,” Bartels said.
Latrobe City Council will advertise the zoning and code enforcement officer position in the coming weeks.
Jim Nieusma, former Ligonier Township zoning and community development officer, earlier this month resigned after more than four years with the township.
When asked if Carcella would support Nieusma’s potential application, Carcella said “I’m hoping (Nieusma) applies” but pointed out city officials are accepting applications from all qualified candidates.
“I’m looking forward to making the city better,” Carcella said following Monday’s meeting. “We have a lot of plans to move forward, and I was working together with Mike Gray from the beginning, and working on blight has been the No. 1 goal. It’s definitely our top priority.”
Please see the Wednesday, May 25, edition of the Bulletin for more Latrobe City Council coverage.
