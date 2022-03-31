Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson announced that the coroner’s office has hired Cara Shaffer as the deputy coroner. Shaffer, a 2017 graduate of West Virginia University, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in forensic investigative science, previously interned with the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office in 2012.
Previously, Shaffer was employed with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office as a forensic investigator in Minneapolis, Minnesota as well as at Midwest Medical Examiner’s office in Ramsey, Minnesota. Shaffer was employed with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office during the investigation into the death of George Floyd. Most recently, she was employed at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland, Ohio.
Shaffer holds registry status as a diplomate with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators and holds the title (D-ABMDI). When next available, Shaffer will be attending the Pennsylvania State Coroners Education Board-Basic Education Course.
The hiring of Cara Shaffer fills the final vacancy at the coroner’s office, which will now be fully staffed.
