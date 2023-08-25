Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen's Club 2023 Car, Bike and Truck Show

More than 100 cars, bikes and trucks are expected to roll into the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen's Club Car, Bike and Truck Show Aug. 27. Pictured from left is Tom McClelland, Don Fetter, Jim Hoffer Jr., Jim Hoffer Sr., Ryan Murphy and Don Murphy.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

It may be a couple of decades since classic cars rolled up to the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, but that tradition is returning this Sunday.

The club will host a car, bike and truck show Aug. 27. Motorheads and their vehicles can begin arriving at 9 a.m., and the event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club is located at 138 Kingston Club Road, Derry Township.

Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

