It may be a couple of decades since classic cars rolled up to the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, but that tradition is returning this Sunday.
The club will host a car, bike and truck show Aug. 27. Motorheads and their vehicles can begin arriving at 9 a.m., and the event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club is located at 138 Kingston Club Road, Derry Township.
The car show will be the club’s first since the 1990s, according to Ryan Murphy, one of the show’s organizers.
Murphy, who’s been helping out with car shows since he was 15 years old, said he didn’t know why the car shows stopped back then because he hadn’t been born. But as a sportsmen’s member with relatives who served in the armed forces, Murphy wanted to find a way to help raise more funds to assist more veterans.
Along with a disabled veterans fishing derby, the club also holds Memorial and Veterans days services.
Murphy joined the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club in 2021 but has been visiting ever since he was 3 years old. This year’s car show is being organized by Murphy and the club’s vice president, Keith Riffle.
The vehicle entry fee for this year’s show will be $10; spectators may attend the event for free.
The first 100 cars will receive a dash plaque. Trophies will be awarded to 20 vehicles, with three veterans choice awards, a kids choice award and best of show.
The Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club will be serving up food and beverages.
Both Cub Scout Pack 305 and Scouts BSA Troop 305 will also be at the event selling popcorn, peanuts and meat sticks. The Scouts were recently at the club to help clean up the parking lot for the car show.
The Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club will also have door prizes for entrants, along with basket raffles. A DJ will provide the day’s entertainment.
Murphy hopes the event brings out about 150 vehicles as well as brings more veterans to the club.
“We’re always looking for more vets to join the club and to help more veterans,” Murphy said.
