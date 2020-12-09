The vehicle rental counter at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is moving upward — literally.
The rental counter, featuring several national rental companies, has been relocated from downstairs to the airport’s main terminal level.
“(The new rental counter is) a little more compact, but it’s extremely convenient for the customers, and it looks nice,” according to Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo, who described the change during Tuesday’s virtual authority board meeting.
Monzo noted that the new setup will allow individuals wanting to rent a vehicle to “look out the door and see what kind of cars they have available.”
The downstairs area is set to house the Unity Township facility’s new passenger holding area, which is expected to be completed in early January, Monzo said.
The airport’s passenger holding area will increase from about 200 seats to 300 seats.
“That’s almost a plane full of extra people. This is great forward thinking, along with the fact you’ve expanded the runway and made it safer,” airport authority board chairman Paul Puleo said of the additional seats and the airport’s recent runway-widening project, which expanded the surface from 100 to 150 feet.
Aside from the passenger holding area upgrade, Monzo said the airport in January could unveil a new ticketing system for vehicles parked in the lot closest to the terminal building. Individuals who use one of the 250 parking spaces will be given a ticket through an access control system; the authority board on Tuesday approved a $97,515 state COSTARS contract with Signature Control Systems for the control system.
Monzo said visitors will be charged $10 per day for “preferred overnight parking” in the parking area, but there is no cost to park during the day when visiting the airport terminal or DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse. He added that the airport will continue to provide free parking, including overnight, in lots farther away from the terminal building.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
- The authority board approved a five-year agreement with CS&E Co. for upgrades to the terminal’s HVAC systems. The contract includes $19,100 in the first year and annual 3% increases thereafter;
- A change order to the holding room expansion, rental car office relocation and parking lot general contract with ABS Building Systems Integrators LLC, for seven terminal window replacements in the amount of $10,520 and a electrical contract change order with Darr Construction Inc. for electrical work items related to the emergency generator, HVAC system and parking lot lights in the amount of $8,075;
- Monzo and several board members stressed the importance of the long-discussed Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project. The virtual public meeting on the third portion of the project will be available online through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at
- . The third segment extends about 2.5 miles from the Route 2023/Route 130 intersection in Unity Township to near the Westmoreland County Airpark and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport;
- Shop ’n Save Westmoreland County Airshow VIP tickets are available for sale online at
- . Tickets are $150 per adult VIP ticket, $50 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for ages under 6. Monzo said the airport continues to go over “contingency plans” for the airshow — set for May 29-30, 2021 — depending on the status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic next spring;
- Monzo credited airport staff for snow removal during last week’s winter storm;
- Arnold Palmer Regional Airport served 9,899 passengers in November and 115,067 to date this year. In November 2019, the airport served just over 22,000 passengers.
