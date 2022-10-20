Come out and meet some dogs and cats who are up for adoption at the Sendell Subaru Loves Pets Event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the dealership located at 5085 Route 30 in Hempfield Township.
This is the fourth year that Subaru and its retailers across the country are celebrating National Make a Dog’s Day that encourages people to do something special for their dog and to think about adopting an Underdog from a shelter. During October, the company and retailers are donating $100 for every pet adopted from hundreds of partner shelters across the country. Since 2008, they have donated over $42 million to national and local organizations and impacted the lives of nearly 350,000 pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.