More than 200 guests gathered in the shadow of historic Fort Ligonier Friday for the Cannon Ball, the fort’s major fundraiser of the year. It was a real blast.
The event featured festive fiddle playing, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, an online auction and a live auction featuring one-of-a-kind items and experiences.
Guests were delighted to mingle with Dean Malissa portraying the persona of George Washington and serving as the event’s chairman. Dressed in his best, Malissa engaged guests with stories not only about his journey to become the country’s foremost impersonator of the father of our country, but also Washington’s exploits including time spent at this very fort.
As a 22-year-old lieutenant colonel in late 1758, Washington spent time at Fort Ligonier on his way to capture the French Fort Duquesne, located at the Point, which would become Pittsburgh.
Malissa said he was doubly honored – both as Malissa and Washington – to be chairing the event at an important place like Fort Ligonier, where he has had the pleasure of performing many times.
The importance of Fort Ligonier and the events during the French and Indian War have a causative relationship to the War of Independence, according to Malissa.
“This was Ground Zero,” said Malissa.
Being able to tell that story and continue the work to tell that story is vital, he added.
And while Malissa’s presence certainly provided an entertaining activity, the primary focus of the evening was to raise the vital funds needed for the ongoing preservation of the site and the continuation of enriching educational programming.
“The Cannon Ball is a crucial event to help us keep this history alive,” said Matt Gault, director of education, who turned heads in his coordinating colonial British argyle pants and hat.
Auctioneer Mark Ferry led the live auction, which raised funds for the site. Among the items auctioned were a one-of-a-kind dining experience for six people with Malissa at a historic home located on Forbes Road; a VIP tour at Mount Vernon; “Otter Joy,” a sculpture by Ligonier’s own Chaz Fagan; a threesome at Laurel Valley Golf Club, a custom built kid’s mini-fort, and a Winchester 101 rifle. The top auction item was two one-day passes to the Masters in Augusta, along with some Masters swag items. It was sold for $9,000.
There was also a wine raffle.
The online raffle ended at the end of the evening as well.
Julie Donovan, the fort’s director of marketing and public relations, was very happy with the turnout.
“I’m thrilled with the attendance and the support for the fort. We are truly blessed with this beautiful weather. It was a great event.”
Malissa said his alter ego Washington would have been pleased with the event.
“He loved financial solvency and he loved a good party. Tonight is a double boom for the Cannon Ball,” he said.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.