Nothing brings out the spirit of Christmas better than special holiday traditions like the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s annual Festival of Lights and annual Toast to the Trees Gala.
After so many events having to be canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus restrictions, the historical society is excited to announce the 2021 Festival of Lights and 38th annual Toast to the Trees Gala & Auction will be held this year. The Festival of Lights is slated for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 4-7 in the Ligonier Town Hall Community Room and the gala at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
One tradition that will have to be canceled this year is the traditional Holiday Candlelight Tours in 2021, but for a bit of “good news” for a change, according to the historical society’s board of directors. The historic site has been selected by Netflix as a major filming location for an upcoming thriller.
In a statement sent to a message to members, donors and lovers of the museum, the historical society’s Executive Director Theresa Gay Rohall relayed the following message from Netflix:
“We are beyond grateful to the leadership of LVHS for allowing us to use your exquisite Compass Inn as a major filming location for Netflix and Cross Creek’s scripted adaptation of Louis Bayard’s novel, ‘The Pale Blue Eye.’”
The statement explained the thriller, starring Christian Bale and directed by Scott Cooper, revolves around the attempt to solve a number of murders that took place around 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Bale will play a veteran detective who investigates the murders, helped by a detailed-oriented young cadet played by Henry Melling, who will later become world-famous author Edgar Allen Poe, the founder father of the detective genre.
“We know that your normal holiday season activities had been curtailed last year due to the pandemic and understand that shortening them for another season might feel incredibly disappointing. We hope that those disappointments will be offset by the generous donation that has been given to LVHS and know that you will be able to restore that excitement as the holidays approach in 2022,” the message continued.
The final Harvest Tour is from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and the LVHS encourages the public to visit the event’s Eventbrite page to reserve a time slot.
Meanwhile, the historical society is focusing on preparing for the Festival of Lights and Toast to the Trees events. The Festival of Lights will transform Town Hall community room into a magnificent display of artfully decorated trees and stunning decorations into a vision of the famous story, “A Christmas Carol.” The public is invited to stop in and see the thoughtfully decorated trees while enjoying a holiday beverage and tasty bite.
The cost to attend the Festival of Lights is $5 for adults and $1 for children.
Also, the Toast to the Trees will be an event not to miss this holiday season. During the gala, participants will be able to bid on and possibly win a piece of the holiday creations on display, while enjoying hearty, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and a special holiday drink served by guest bartender, Elliot Chimelewski.
During that evening, there will also be a silent auction with an array of items to win. Tickets are $60 for Ligonier Valley Historical Society members and $65 for non-members. Advanced reservations are required. To make reservations, call 724-238-6818 or email tgrohall@compassinn.org.
