People in the region in need of specialized cancer care won’t have to go far from home to find it, as Excela Health on Wednesday unveiled its new $10 million surgical institute at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
The new surgical institute, with a focus on cancer care, offers patients state-of-the-art robotic surgery and care.
Located on the second floor of the Latrobe hospital, the surgical institute features a state-of-the-art operating room, including the daVinci Xi, the latest iteration of a surgical robot acquired in 2019.
Upgrades also include a navigational bronchoscopy system and operating room equipment.
Additionally, patient rooms and staff work areas have been remodeled, continuing the modernization of the Latrobe hospital, which has already undergone an overhaul of the hospital pharmacy and refurbishment of other patient care floors.
Excela Health officials said the surgical institute project, from planning to Wednesday’s unveiling event, took about two years.
Dr. Michael Szwerc, Excela Health thoracic surgeon, said robotic surgery has been performed the past few months in the new surgical institute in Latrobe. The procedure, he noted, is less invasive, results in a smaller incision and provides patients with shorter hospitalizations and quicker recovery time.
The new resources will allow Excela Health to streamline cancer treatment, Szwerc said, and allow patients to complete testing, receive a diagnosis and undergo surgery and receive other treatment faster than other health systems.
He also noted that the surgical robot can be used to treat other forms of cancer, including colon, prostate cancer and intestinal cancers.
Szwerc, whose practice is focused on lung cancer patient care, has taken a key role in the development of the new surgical institute.
“As a surgeon, I am always looking for ways to improve quality of life, and key to helping patients navigate a cancer diagnosis is seamless coordinated care from the first inkling of a problem to the last follow-up after treatment,” said Szwerc, who also serves as medical director of robotic surgery and Excela Health’s director for the Center for Lung and Thoracic Disease. “We are so fortunate in Westmoreland County to have such resources right here.”
“The creation of the surgical institute allows us to bring greater focus to these resources and the entire patient experience within a center of excellence,” he added. “Here we will bring various surgical disciplines together, and provide them the latest robotic surgical instrumentation. This collective expertise both in talent and technology means the best possible outcomes for those in our care.”
Health system officials noted that in the coming months, other physician specialists that treat breast, colorectal, urological and gyne cancers, among others, will come together under one operating room at the Latrobe hospital. The health system had previously established the Heart, Lung and Vascular Institute, with Westmoreland Hospital serving as the hub of cardiovascular surgical care.
Excela Health’s $10 million investment in technology and facility upgrades at the Latrobe hospital came from capital budget funding, along with a $2 million grant from the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation.
The new surgical institute adds to Excela Health’s vast resources and facilities aimed at combating cancer.
The health system has a longstanding partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center that offers oncology care, including the latest in immunotherapy and endocrine therapy. In addition, medical and radiation oncologists at the Arnold Palmer Pavilion in Unity Township, Excela’s joint venture at Mountain View Medical Park, have served Westmoreland County for more than two decades. Through resources at the Latrobe hospital, they have access to the latest tools for delivering stereotactic body radiation therapy and high dose rate brachytherapy.
Szwerc said late Latrobe golfing legend Arnold Palmer, who was known for his passion for cancer care, is “looking down on us” and would be pleased with Excela Health’s continued focus on treating the disease. He noted that medical and technological advances in cancer treatment has resulted in patients having a nearly 68% chance of being cured within five years, a much higher percentage than in past decades.
John Sphon, Excela Health chief executive officer, described the new surgical institute as “a place of hope and healing.”
“This announcement represents yet another major commitment by the system to continue its evolution from a capable, community-based confederation of hospitals to a true system of care,” he added. “One that can provide tertiary and quaternary care in virtually all specialties of medicine and whose quality and outcomes are on par or exceed those of the finest like programs in the nation.”
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said the new surgical institute provides the health system another tool in recruiting physicians and medical professionals, and used the famous “If you build it, they will come” line from the movie “Field of Dreams” to prove the point.
“A health system that has an expansive slate of physician specialists is attractive to yet other medical professionals. This allows the talent cycle to continue. It allows our community continuous access to the best providers,” she said. “Our commitment to service enhancements such as the surgical institute make it easier to recruit other experts, and demonstrate our commitment to our community to bring the very best here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.