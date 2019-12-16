A Cambria County man was killed in a one-vehicle crash along Route 271 in Fairfield Township Sunday evening, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Benjamin D. Snyder, 37, of Upper Yoder Township was driving south on Route 271 in a 2014 Ford Escape around 7:09 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle crossed the center line and opposite lane on a right curve, crashed through a guide rail and went over a hillside, striking a tree.
Snyder, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the coroner’s report, was entrapped in the vehicle.
Deputy Coroner Joshua C. Zappone pronounced Snyder dead at the scene at 8:35 p.m. Zappone determined Snyder died of blunt force injuries to the head and chest and ruled the death accidental.
State police at Greensburg also investigated, according to the coroner’s report.
Hindman Funeral Home of Johnstown will be in charge of arrangements.
