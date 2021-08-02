A Cambria County man is dead after he crashed his vehicle over the weekend off Route 22 near the Route 217 exit ramp in Blairsville.
Jeffery M. Detore, 41, of Twin Rocks was pronounced dead by Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. at 6:26 a.m. Saturday of multiple blunt force injuries following the one-vehicle crash.
According to the coroner’s report, Detore was driving his 2007 Toyota Camry westbound on Route 22 when it exited the north berm of the roadway. He was ejected when the vehicle went airborne through a wooded area before landing in a drainage ditch.
The vehicle struck a road sign and guide rail as it ran off the road, according to authorities.
According to Overman, Detore was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and police believe he may have been intoxicated. Toxicology tests are pending.
Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department and Blairsville police assisted with the investigation.
