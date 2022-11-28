Three Ligonier Township volunteer fire departments will have their callouts updated to better serve the community after the township supervisors approved the changes last week.
The callouts, narrow incident descriptors, designate which departments are activated depending on location and type of call.
Township Supervisor John Beaufort, who’s spent over 40 years with the Waterford VFD and also serves as the township’s emergency management coordinator, said the fire companies of Darlington, Waterford and Wilpen want to reduce the number of engines and companies being unnecessarily called out. Some of those calls include automatic fire alarms and non-emergency ambulance assists which could see two or three fire companies activated.
“If it’s something big, everything’s getting called out but the smaller stuff, (the fire companies) are trying to cut back on some of this stuff,” Beaufort said.
Beaufort said he did not believe the callouts had been updated in the two decades he’s worked for the township.
Supervisor Erik Ross, a lifetime member with Darlington VFD for 31 years, said the company has already spoken with the police on not calling them for a downed tree unless it is for traffic control because the company is not equipped to handle large trees.
“(Darlington VFD doesn’t) have the equipment like the state or the township has,” Ross told the board. “So, the majority of those calls that we get dispatched out on either they can be cleaned up by hand or they need bigger equipment, which we don’t have.”
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger said he has spoken to the fire chiefs on when the police should request a VFD be called out.
All of the local fire departments have the capability to communicate with county 911 dispatchers, local police and the township’s public works department after it received new radios earlier this year, Ross said. Although the local fire departments can talk with federal agencies if needed, they must communicate with Pennsylvania State Police through county dispatchers as the state police radios are not capable of connecting with local frequencies. Still, fire companies are able to request additional units at any time during a call as a situation develops, Ross said.
Beaufort said the callouts can be quite specific when he was asked how particular calls, like carbon monoxide alarms, are received.
“There might be a dozen different carbon monoxide things,” Beaufort said. “I mean, it goes into a lot of detail.”
That detail includes whether there are or are not patients at the scene and any medical issues they may have, from a headache to cardiac arrest.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna said updating the callouts would only benefit the companies and community.
“It just makes sense to be more efficient,” Verna said. “It’s costing everybody a lot of money to run the trucks out.”
Ross said the changes will also reduce volunteer firefighter burnout and increase retention as they won’t be unnecessarily called out late at night or during the day while they may also be working.
“We’re trying to retain firemen and running their butts off at all hours of night does not retain guys,” he said.
Ross added that when he started as a fireman three decades ago, the fire company could expect 80 to 100 calls for service in a year. Now, those calls exceed 400 a year, he said.
The township’s approval of the changes are contingent on a review of Wilpen VFD’s callout documents. After they are reviewed, the changes will be submitted to Westmoreland County 911 Emergency Communications Center, which will update its system.
