Students who earn selected associate degrees at Westmoreland County Community College will pay 20% less for tuition when they enroll at California University of Pennsylvania.
Westmoreland is the first community college to enter the Cal U Educational Alliance program. Through the partnership, Westmoreland graduates who meet admissions standards will receive the tuition discount — 20% off the prevailing in-state tuition rate — when they enroll in any of Cal U’s on-campus or 100% online certificate or bachelor’s degree programs.
The discount applies to Westmoreland graduates who have earned an Associate of Arts (A.A.), Associate of Science (A.S.), Associate of Fine Arts (A.F.A.) or Applied Associate of Science (A.A.S.) in Early Childhood Education.
The Educational Alliance agreement assures Westmoreland graduates that they “will have met all General Education requirements with the exception of discipline-specific courses” and will have the opportunity to complete their Cal U bachelor’s degree in two years of full-time study.
“A bachelor’s degree is the next step for many community college graduates,” said Robert Thorn, interim president of Cal U. “The Educational Alliance program was created to make that next step more accessible and affordable for students throughout the region.”
Typically, transfer students make up about one-third of each year’s new class at Cal U, said Dr. Tracey Sheetz, dean of admissions.
“We want their transition to be as seamless as possible. This agreement makes it easy for Westmoreland graduates to maximize their transfer credits and continue their education,” Sheetz said. “California is less than 20 miles from Westmoreland’s main campus. And the Educational Alliance tuition discount makes Cal U even more affordable, whether students are looking for in-person classes or a convenient online degree program.”
The agreement also includes a provision for dual admission, which allows eligible Westmoreland students who have earned at least 15 credits at the community college to apply for admission at Cal U. With dual admission, current Westmoreland students can take advantage of additional engagement opportunities and benefits at Cal U, even before they complete their associate degree.
“We are always striving to build relationships that benefit our students,” said Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College. “Whether they are transfer opportunities or business relationships to build the local workforce, we are focused on our students. This savings on tuition that Cal U is offering will assist our associate degree students in making their bachelor’s degree a reality.”
Westmoreland County Community College graduates who are considering Cal U can contact a transfer admissions counselor at transfer@calu.edu to request a free transfer credit evaluation and more information about the Cal U Educational Alliance tuition discount.
