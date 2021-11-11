Cabaret Theatre to reopen this weekend

Since Feb. 29, 2020, the only sign of theatrical life at Olde Main Theater in Latrobe, has been a on-stage ghost light.
“The ghost light is a single light bulb mounted on a stand and left to burn whenever no one is in the theater,” said John Carosella, artistic director for the Cabaret Theatre. “Ours has burned day and night since we closed down as a pandemic precaution.”
The Cabaret Company will pull the plug on the ghost light when it presents its Grand Reopening Production “All Together Now!” which is set to open for a four-performance-only-run starting Friday, Nov. 12. Among the nine actors in the show, five are Latrobe residents — Cindy Baltzer, Tom Sarp, Francine Mitchell, Peggy Bryan and Rachel Nicely.
“It’s a musical revue of some of Broadway’s best-known songs,” Bryan said, “and each cast member—there are nine of us—gets to perform in about fifteen different numbers and it’s all tied together when each one of us tells the audience how we got involved in theatre in the first place.”
Music Theatre International (MTI) is a New York licensing house that handles rights and royalties for many well-known musicals. Faced with the worldwide shutdown of theatres to combat COVID-19, MTI created a show of Broadway musical numbers that could be tailored to the individual talents of participating local theatre companies. It offered the show royalty-free to any local theatre in the world who wanted to produce it.
They bill it as “a global event celebrating local theatre” and the idea was to “reopen” local theatres all across the world on the same dates, Nov. 12-14. The Cabaret Theatre is the only Westmoreland County theatre company to date which has opted to produce the show and it will be presented four times, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
“To be truthful, I wasn’t quite sure about the show,” Nicely said. “I mean, it’s a musical revue and I thought maybe it wouldn’t entertain an audience, but I was wrong. I’m having a blast.”
Nicely appears in all the ensemble numbers and has solos interspersed throughout the show. In addition, she choreographed.
“It was a challenge to get nine people dancing on Olde Main’s small stage,” she said, “but these actors are dedicated and they make it look easy.”
Nicely said that she has the most fun on stage as Junie B. Jones when she and Nicole Paluzzi (Greensburg) and Brian Jinks (Ligonier) play three first grade friends.
“We just let it fly,” Nicely said. “That’s what first graders do.” And who would know better? Nicely teaches first grade in the Derry Area school system.
“Peggy Bryan has been with the Cabaret since its first major production in Latrobe in 2016,” said Carosella. “She was one of the prisoners in our production of Man of La Mancha.”
He adds that she has made herself a “prisoner” of the company ever since.
“Peggy is what I call a mainstay,” Carosella said. “One of our core people. A go-to person no matter what has to be done to get a show up and running and for this one she chose to solo on ‘The Meadowlark’ from ‘The Baker’s Wife,’ which may be the most difficult song in the show to sing…and she nails it!”
Rounding out the Latrobe contingent of actors in “All Together Now!” is Cindy Baltzer, a known theatre practitioner in the area.
“Not only is Cindy a talented performer,” Carosella said. “But she is generous with her own talents. She has served as vocal coach in addition to her other responsibilities to the show.”
Baltzer was the longtime musical director at Derry Area High School and a well-known pianist and vocalist in her own right.
According to Carosella, the audience has emerged as another character in this show.
“Without an audience, we don’t have a show,” he said. “I mean, we can rehearse until Judgment Day but the show remains a rehearsal until we do it for an audience. That’s when the magic of theatre happens.”
In recognition of the audience, the entire Cabaret Production is geared toward building the bond between actor and audience. As the actors reveal the various situations that brought them to theatre, the audience is invited further and further into the intimacy of the show.
“At the end,” Carosella said. “We hope that each member of the audience feels a part of the whole experience. That’s what we’re going for. Kind of a mutual admiration society.”
To emphasize the importance of the audience, the Cabaret Company is preparing a wonderful reception for each audience.
“There will be light snacks, wine, beer (donations accepted) and of course, as much freshly-popped popcorn as you can eat.”
When asked whether masks will be required, he responded, “Well, not when you’re eating popcorn, but yes, when you are watching the show, we require that audience members wear masks. It’s a precaution we are taking for the health and safety of both our audience and our actors.”
The company has severely limited its already-tiny capacity in order to properly distance audience members and protect them and the actors as much as possible.
“Even though MTI designed this as a fundraiser, we have not raised our standard ticket price. Our primary interest is a return to the stage.”
“Returning to the stage is exciting,” Bryan added. “You never really know how much you miss doing something until it isn’t there for you to do. I think I can speak for Jerry the entire company when I say that we are all very, very excited to be part of this grand reopening.”
To ensure seating, reservations are recommended and may be made by calling the box office at 724-527-7775.
