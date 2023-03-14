Business owner Harry Strehle publicly addressed Latrobe City Council for the second time Monday, alleging code violations at 223 Main St.
The building currently houses Strehle’s business, Valley Graphics, in addition to multiple upstairs apartment units.
Strehle last month told council of several issues he’s experienced while renting the storefront, including a leaking roof. One alleged repair, he said, resulted in a plumber placing buckets in a unit above Valley Graphics in a supposedly unsuccessful attempt to catch dripping water.
At a Feb. 13 city council meeting, Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Nieusma said he would continue outreach efforts with the landlord.
Speaking Monday, Strehle referenced the property maintenance code for Latrobe concerning third-party code violation complaints.
“For violation correction or compliance, a minimum time for correction being no less than seven days and a maximum time for correction being 30 days,” he said. Strehle said he first made a complaint regarding the property to city officials the first week of December 2022. Nieusma said he was in the store Jan. 3, and contacted the property owner by phone Jan. 9 and Feb. 27, which was the last time he spoke to her.
“The roof is leaking onto the outlets,” Strehle said. “Another complaint is really bad and irresponsible management, and irresponsible communication. My store does not have its own redundant heating system. Literally just (Monday) I recorded on my cellphone my electrical breaker panel making a buzzing, grinding noise.
“It’s not just the roof, which by the way two days ago it was leaking again. It really feels like the situation is kind of in favor of this landlord right now, and it’s been going on since July (2022).”
In an effort to get the landlord to address the alleged issues, Strehle said he has not paid rent on the business property for three months; he reportedly now has a court date with his landlord seeking the unpaid rent.
“I have to go to court, having (the landlord) trying to get $5,400 because I haven’t paid rent because my roof’s leaking,” he said. “It’s not just about the business; do you guys not care about the tenants in the apartments?”
Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels noted city officials must remain neutral and follow laws, indicating they are not necessarily in favor of a landlord or a tenant in any alleged dispute.
“Anyone who has been in that building can see ceiling tiles are about to fall down,” Strehle said. “It’s crazy, it’s nonsense, and all I’m asking is a little help from the city to help me defend myself and my business against slumlords.”
Council last year discussed implementing rental property inspections but the initiative was tabled Sept. 12, 2022, after nearly a dozen landlords publicly scoffed at a section of the city’s proposed blight reduction ordinance. Landlords currently have to register their properties with the city, but there are no rental property inspections.
Bartels said efforts to reduce blight in the city have been increased within the past three years, and the issue continues to be on city officials’ “radar.”
Nieusma said when he last spoke with the landlord, he was told the roof leaks were being addressed.
“She had people working actively on the building when I called, so I said within a week,” Nieusma said. “As soon as it rains, we’ll know if it’s leaking again. What she’s done, she’s fixed leaks in four different locations. She has been actively working on this problem ever since it was brought to her attention. This all takes time.”
During a site visit, Nieusma said he saw the apartment unit directly above Valley Graphics; the unit had “holes in the wall,” and a worker showed Nieusma a leak. At the time, it appeared water may have been leaking in a radiator, Nieusma said. Further inspection confirmed the leak, and that issue was reportedly corrected.
“They’ve corrected one roof leak, one leaking radiator and two pipes that go from the top to the bottom of the building that were all leaking in different locations, causing leaks in the gentleman’s shop,” Nieusma said. “Each one of these takes time, and she was actively working the whole time. I can’t cite her for a violation if she’s actively working on it.”
While code enforcement officials are permitted entry to a building at the request of a tenant into the tenant’s area or at the request of the landlord, beyond that, Nieusma said he would have to obtain a court-ordered search warrant to go in and seek anything further.
“There is nothing so far that merits going for a search warrant because I can see what was going on and it was actively being worked on,” he said. “At this time, there is nothing further that I can take action on.”
Latrobe City Councilman James Kelley suggested Nieusma contact the property owner and establish a firm deadline for repairs. He cautioned, however, that finding a reliable roofing contractor at the present time may be challenging due to frigid temperatures.
“At the time we last spoke, she was trying to contract another roofer,” Nieusma said. “Roofers are a hot commodity right now, and she can’t get one to come out and respond. But she’s had people in there working.”
Strehle told city council the current state of the building “jeopardizes” his business, but reiterated his stance that Latrobe has “potential.”
“If I didn’t care, I would pack my bags and leave,” he said. “I do see a lot of potential for this city.”
Officials advised Strehle to keep filing complaints with Nieusma, who said he would be contacting the property owner today.
“I will look over her documentation to show me what she’s done,” Nieusma said. “If it doesn’t meet a reasonable criteria, I will issue a violation.”
In other business, Bartels said city officials on Saturday interviewed seven candidates for police chief.
Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk has served as acting chief since September 2022, following former chief John Sleasman’s retirement.
Bartels said the candidates were “extremely qualified” and he was unsure when a determination on a second round of interviews would be made. Speaking after Monday’s meeting, the mayor said he did not have a timetable in mind for council to name a new police chief.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. March 27 in council chambers.
