The Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society has announced the cancellation of the annual re-enactment of the 1763 Battle of Bushy Run in what is present-day Penn Township.
The re-enactment of the battle between Native Americans and British and Colonial forces during Pontiac’s War is traditionally held the first weekend in August.
In addition to challenges in organizing the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions on large gatherings would have prevented visitors from attending the re-enactment, the society said.
The heritage society is hoping to reopen the battlefield museum by July 20.
Volunteers began cleaning the museum June 29 in preparation for the eventual reopening.
Plans for the reopening of the museum, which features artifacts and information about the battle’s significance, must be submitted to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for approval, and then must be approved by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.
