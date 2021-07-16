Bushy Run Battlefield and museum has completely reopened to its normal hours.
Beginning on July 7, Bushy Run Battlefield reopened to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.., after having limited hours since April.
The museum was closed to the public throughout 2020, with limited virtual programming throughout the year due to Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission guidelines.
The museum and golf cart battlefield tours are available during regular business hours. There will also be a return of special events such as the Annual Reenactment from Aug. 7-8; Classic Car Cruise on Aug. 21, and Paws in the Park on Sept. 18. More details are available on our website, www.bushyrunbattlefield.com.
Bushy Run Battlefield is managed by the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society, a volunteer run organization, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
