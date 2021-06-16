To celebrate Father’s Day Weekend, the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society will offer free admission to fathers on Father’s Day weekend. All fathers who visit the museum with their children of any age from Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 20, will get free admission. With their admission they will receive tours of the museum as well as golf cart tours of the battlefield.
For more information, visit www.bushyrunbattlefield.com.
Bushy Run Battlefield preserves and interprets for citizens and visitors the site of this pivotal battle fought between British and Native Americans during the conflict known as Pontiac’s War (1763-64) and the role of this British victory in maintaining control of North America. The Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society is a volunteer run, nonprofit organization and preserves and educates about the history of Bushy Run Battlefield and Pontiac’s War in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Museum and Historical Commission (PHMC).
