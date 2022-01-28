Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society will host a program on 18th Century Medicine and Disease on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Bushy Run Battlefield Visitor’s Center.
This will be the opening of a new display at Bushy Run about disease and medicine in the 18th century. The display will open at noon that day, with a presentation by two speakers at 1 p.m.
This is a free event for Heritage Society members, and regular museum pricing for non-members.
The Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society is a non-profit organization that is partnered with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society manages day-to-day operations at the battlefield as part of this partnership, hosting educational programs and tours of this important battlefield during Pontiac’s War and the development of the United States.
