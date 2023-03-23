The man known as the “Bully Monster” has filed four civil lawsuits against different area agencies alleging his rights were violated during a 2019 protest at Grandview Elementary School.
Justin Juan De La Cruz Martinez filed the lawsuits last week and is representing himself in the matters. He is suing the Derry Area School District, Derry Borough Police Department, Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police.
The lawsuits stem from the Nov. 7, 2019, incident where Martinez was protesting at the school wearing a skull mask under a larger unicorn head, according to court records. Martinez was charged Dec. 9, 2019, with trespassing and disorderly conduct.
A trial for those charges and another incident at the Kiski Valley PSP barracks in November 2019 concluded in August. Martinez was found not guilty of trespassing and guilty of a misdemeanor and a summary offense for disorderly conduct. Sentencing of those charges is scheduled for April 27.
In his lawsuits, Martinez claims then-high school Principal Casey Long made a false report he was on school property and had been previously asked to remain off school grounds. This phone call led to PSP troopers and Derry Borough Police Chief Randy Glick responding to the elementary school.
In the lawsuits, Martinez claims he has tried to pursue legal action against the school district, PSP and Derry Borough Police but the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office has refused to investigate the matter.
The actions taken by the four agencies have violated Martinez’s First and 14th Amendment protections, he claimed in the court documents. Martinez also alleges people have harassed, discriminated and retaliated against him. There are also additional claims of misconduct and endangering the welfare of children but nothing specific follows those claims.
Back on Jan. 7, Martinez requested Glick resign to avoid potential litigation, which is shown in emails to Derry Borough in the lawsuit documents. Other documents attached to the court records show Martinez has contacted the FBI to investigate the PSP, Judge Christopher A. Feliciani, who heard the trespassing case, and the Westmoreland County Prison Board for missing property.
Martinez is seeking $1,172,019 in damages from the PSP, $117,201.90 from the district attorney’s office and $11,720.19 from Derry Borough. All amounts are variations of the date of the Grandview Elementary incident.
So far, none of the agencies have formally responded to the lawsuit in court.
The Bulletin reached out to Martinez for comment through his Facebook page but did not receive a response prior to publication.
The Bulletin also contacted the PSP and Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office who declined to comment because the matter is pending in court. A message was left at the Derry Borough office requesting comment.
DASD Solicitor Ned Nakles said he was aware of the civil suit brought against the district. He said he would be updating the school board on the matter. Nakles added that the district would defend itself “aggressively” against Martinez’s lawsuit and referred to his comments during the Feb. 23 board of directors meeting.
“Periodically, Mr. Martinez has threatened to sue the school district and periodically the school district has informed him that we will not pay a dime,” Nakles said. “As a consensus, (the board of directors) will not meet or pay any money to Mr. Martinez.”
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
