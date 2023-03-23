The man known as the “Bully Monster” has filed four civil lawsuits against different area agencies alleging his rights were violated during a 2019 protest at Grandview Elementary School.

Justin Juan De La Cruz Martinez filed the lawsuits last week and is representing himself in the matters. He is suing the Derry Area School District, Derry Borough Police Department, Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.