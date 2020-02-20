The Ligonier Beach property was initially appraised at $210,000, based on an inspection of the property conducted March 19, 2019.
The Bulletin received a copy of the original appraisal report through a Right-To-Know request. The report, dated April 5, 2019, was prepared by Newmark Knight Frank Valuation & Advisory LLC of Sewickley.
Ligonier Township purchased the nearly 9-acre property in 2019 for $230,000 with grant funding from the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program.
The Bulletin contacted township manager Terry Carcella Wednesday morning by phone regarding the $20,000 discrepancy between the sale price and appraisal value of Ligonier Beach.
Carcella explained that the original appraisal missed existing public sewer system taps for the restaurant and restroom/locker room buildings, showing on-lot systems instead. The report the Bulletin received notes “no public utility available” regarding sewer.
The corrected report with the revised value of $230,000 was submitted with the grant applications, according to Carcella.
The township can’t pay more for the property than the appraisal value, Carcella said.
The appraisal presumes only two structures that escaped major flood damage — a pavilion and the restroom/locker room building — continue to add value to the property and can be reused. Demolition costs for structurally unsound buildings were deducted from the total improved value.
The swimming pool and restaurant remain questionable, at least in their present state, according to the report: “It is an extraordinary assumption [that] the pool, in the current condition, can be used for a recreational use and that the restaurant/bar building can be feasibly renovated and permitted to be used for recreational use.”
