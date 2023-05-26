The Latrobe Bulletin will not publish Monday, May 29, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Our office will be closed. The office will reopen 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 30. This Memorial Day, we’re thankful for those who gave their lives while serving so we could live in freedom. The Bulletin hopes all of its readers have a safe holiday.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Memorial Day observances Saturday, Sunday, Monday in area
- EWCTC students craft photo frames for Westmoreland County parks
- DASD consolidates executive secretary positions
- Fort Ligonier celebrates county's 250th with discount, military encampment
- Kosczuk’s two-run walk-off delivers Little League win
- Derry Area’s Mazzoni ready to perform at Shippensburg
- Season ends for Greater Latrobe boys volleyball
- 16-run inning lifts St. Joe’s Club to Teener League win
- Ligonier's Marinchak excited for NCAA Super Regionals this Friday
- Greater Latrobe tennis boys to compete at PIAA tournament
Most Popular
Articles
- Latrobe swears in new police chief
- Passport to opportunity
- Derry Area Middle School baseball team wins tournament
- LV baseball in a good spot after successful campaign
- Ligonier Valley BPW inducts new members, presents awards
- Charges filed in New Florence hit-and-run death
- Idlewild kicks off season May 20 with events and park enhancements
- Carla J. Denny
- PSP details crash that caused filtration plant power outage
- Locals volleyball players heading to AAU National Tournament in June
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.