The Latrobe Bulletin offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The Bulletin also will not publish a paper on Monday because of the holiday.
The Bulletin hopes all of its readers have a happy and safe holiday.
