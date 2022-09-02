The Latrobe Bulletin will not publish on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Our office will be closed. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Bulletin hopes all of its readers have a happy and safe holiday.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Mural celebrates local legends
- DASD considers policy changes
- School supplies donated to DASD
- Derry Area football looking to bounce back against Greensburg-Salem
- Greater Latrobe boys golf edges past West Shamokin
- Lady Wildcats volleyball gets win over Laurel
- Derry Area cross-country teams kick off season agains River Valley
- St. Vincent to host Stevenson University in season opener Saturday
- 12th annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition returns to Latrobe Art Center
- DTMA will seek 2 grants
Most Popular
Articles
- Big changes as owner of popular restaurant retires
- Derry VFC's new truck a symbol of community support
- Motorcyclist thrown over bridge in crash
- Big plays help Ligonier Valley to 48-0 rout of Springdale to celebrate Beitel's 200th game
- New COVID-19 protocol to be followed at LVSD
- George Washington chairs Fort Ligonier's Cannon Ball
- Rose M. Pennesi DeCario
- DASD baseball coach leaves after 23 years
- Fulton's five first half touchdowns highlight Wildcats' 55-0 win over Derry Area
- Fulton's five touchdowns help Latrobe past Derry Area
Images
Videos
Commented
