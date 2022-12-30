My first Bulletin experience was from the front porch of Editor Bill Costanzo’s home in Derry.

I lived in Derry Township at the time and, a year out of college, one of my resumes happened to fall into his hands. But why should both of us drive to Latrobe to talk about a staff writer position when we could do it just as easily from his porch? As those who know him will attest, Bill, or “Noz,” as he is affectionately known, is a very direct person. You always know what he thinks, like it or not. To those on the “not” end of things this wasn’t always a pleasant experience, but I liked his directness, especially when I was hired on the spot. He had a few other interviews to conduct, but he liked me and I’d felt confident I’d gotten the job. So, when I got a phone call with a starting date, I thought that was great.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in the Jan. 18, 2003, edition when the Bulletin celebrated 100 years of publishing.

