My first Bulletin experience was from the front porch of Editor Bill Costanzo’s home in Derry.
I lived in Derry Township at the time and, a year out of college, one of my resumes happened to fall into his hands. But why should both of us drive to Latrobe to talk about a staff writer position when we could do it just as easily from his porch? As those who know him will attest, Bill, or “Noz,” as he is affectionately known, is a very direct person. You always know what he thinks, like it or not. To those on the “not” end of things this wasn’t always a pleasant experience, but I liked his directness, especially when I was hired on the spot. He had a few other interviews to conduct, but he liked me and I’d felt confident I’d gotten the job. So, when I got a phone call with a starting date, I thought that was great.
‘Where is the Bulletin, anyway?’ I asked Noz. No sign, nothing fancy, just a big, grayish-white building across the street from the Holy Family Church in Latrobe.
That first day in 1985 — after coming from a quiet office setting in Murrysville — was like going from a library to a ringside seat at a World Wrestling Federation Match. The newsroom, except for editorial editor Vince Quatrini’s office, was one big open space. There were no computers back then.
Everyone but Vince and Eric Tepper, who manned the Associated Press “ticker tape” machine was crowded into one big, open office area. Everything was written on typewriters, and “runners” picked up our articles and the AP tapes to run them through a machine in the back that would convert the punch-card type series of holes into set type.
The phones range often, the typewriters pounded away, staff members kept Noz in continual update of how the local fire and police calls were going, visitors just walked right in and interrupted with whatever was important to them. It was not the peaceful scene one envisioned when thinking of inspiration for creative muse.
At the time I worked there, due to a tight economy, we were not blessed with a large budget in the newsroom. One colleague, increasingly frustrated by a typewriter that continually malfunctioned (it was pretty bad when we had memorized the phone number of the typewriter repairman) finally could take it no more. We looked on with wonderment as he yanked the thing off its desk, carried it to the shop and did the equivalent of a body slam, creating a clatter that made everyone come running. Then he calmly walked over to the machine, picked it up, carried it back to his desk, plugged it in, and, when it didn’t work, called the repair service again. Next day he got his new typewriter.
At 9 a.m. the quarters came out and, two hours into our workday one of the staff got elected to make the day’s Pepsi run up the street. By 10:30 a.m. things would get a little tense, as 11 a.m. was our deadline to have the day’s paper together. To blow off steam, either Noz or the sports editor at the time, Al (don’t ask me to spell his last name) would do something crazy to make everyone laugh. Between the time when the pages went down to the press and when the presses started rolling, the owner at the time, Tom Whiteman, would wander through and greet everyone, accompanied by his dog, “Puppy,” a little dachsund. Usually by 1 or 1:30 p.m. we’d be gone, off to cover an afternoon story or home because we’d be out all evening at a municipal meeting or a dinner.
Staff Writer Eric Tepper, who covered Derry at the time, was always interested in covering dinners, and we were quick to offer any dinner invitations we got to Eric, who always managed to finagle a ride from someone. Eric’s fondness for dinners didn’t impact his waistline, but it did seem to impact the articles he wrote about them. Noz, who would bring Eric to work every day, got to hear all about the menu on the ride in. Then “Tep” would begin work on his story.
It seemed that the better the dinner, the longer the story, so Noz created a guide by which we could gauge the length of Eric’s articles. We talked about stories in terms of column inches, so Noz’s guide included 5 column inches for salad, 10 for free drinks, 10 for steak, etc. This wasn’t in actuality what determined the length of a story, but we had a good time teasing Eric about it.
Once the paper came out everyone had lunch at their desks and read the paper.
Vince Quatrini, the editorial writer, would then come into the newsroom and make his pronouncements on the stories. If he hadn’t attended the meeting in accompaniment of the staff writer, then he would take that time to ask him or her questions in preparation for an editorial. We developed a “Quatrini Scale” for the importance of our stories by what he said about them. It was a “good story” if it made the bottom of the front page. It was a “helluva good story” if it appeared above or right below the fold. And it was a “&@#$%& good story” if it made the top. Anyone who knew Vince heard the occasional cuss word, especially if he was riled up about an issue. Occasionally those words would be directed at us, especially if there was an error or a blooper in a story or headline.
While it was not amusing to whoever made the error, the others were relieved that it was not them. Noz, after venting his feelings on the issue, would then clip the thing, throw it into a folder, and every now and again, get out the bloopers and read them. After some weeks and months had passed, the sting of making a mistake had worn off and even the person who had erred could laugh along. I, of course, don’t remember all that many of my blunders.
But two still stand out in my mind. My favorite headlines occurred in the “Local Roundup,” whenever someone from the local village of Mammoth was involved, for the headline writer would invariably write “Mammoth Man in Accident,” or “Mammoth Woman Cited.” I could just picture some stone-age type giant of a person involved in the incident.
The other blooper wasn’t mine, but was made when a typesetter didn’t understand one of the proofreader’s marks. Ina Mae Smithley, who covered Ligonier news at the time, had gone to a meeting of folks from a variety of local backgrounds. One of the persons quoted in the story was from a religious order, and their quote had read “The goal of the group is set.” The proofreader (by the way, this was NOT Marie McCandless) had noticed that there was no period after the “t” in set at the end of the sentence, and had made the proofreader’s notation for a period to be placed there. The notation for a period was an “x” with a circle around it. When the paper came out the article had the quote as “The goal of the group is sex.” Noz was not a happy camper.
I often did the police and fire roundup, got the crime scoop from the local magistrate, covered the Greater Latrobe Board of Education, Latrobe Municipal Authority, Latrobe Borough (at the time) Council, the Joint Operating Committee of Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational Technical School, Derry Borough Council and the occasional unidentified flying object or bigfoot story. Sometimes, the municipal meeting would be controversial, at which time Vince Quatrini often showed up so he could see for himself what was going on.
Each board or council eventually survived the controversy, but it would frequently draw dozens and dozens of people to the meetings. We often tape-recorded the controversial meetings and would spend hours transcribing the tapes to ensure accuracy. Each “side” always felt the “other side” got more or better coverage, but we always strove to portray things in as fair a manner as possible, even though, to this day, there are probably people who would disagree with that. Vince Quatrini relished the controversy because where we, as reporters, were trained to remain neutral, he, as editorial writer, did not. He was certainly at his finest when calling to task some perceived wrong. The day after an editorial appeared we could often hear him on the phone arguing his points with whomever happened to be on the wrong end of the opinion scale. But no matter how many councilmen or board members he disagreed with, he always had their respect.
My favorite meeting story actually did not involve a controversy. In fact, I can’t remember what was discussed at the meeting. I do remember that it was a zoning hearing board meeting in the Latrobe Council Chambers, which was on the second floor of the municipal building above the Fire Department.
As Vince and I and the Tribune-Review reporter sat among the audience listening to the board debate an issue, the fire alarm went off below. We could hear the rumble of the fire trucks start up and the garage doors open. But, unlike other meetings where this had occasionally occurred, smoke began to fill the council chambers.
The board kept on with the meeting. Vince kept taking notes. Finally, a fireman came up and told us to get out, and the Tribune-Review reporter and I, and the audience, fled. As we stood outside firemen ventilated the building of smoke caused by someone burning something on a stove.
Finally, it was okay for us to re-enter the meeting room, where we discovered that the board members had continued the meeting and thus Vince had also stayed. I incorporated the story of the smoke into my report and the kicker on the headline to my article had something about the reporters and spectators fleeing the meeting while the board met through the “fire.”
Near the end of 1989 Noz got a job offer from another newspaper. The next day I was made editor.
Every fall during the high school football season we had the famed Bulletin Crystal Ball, the football prognosticating contest among staff members that was published each Friday. Along with the table showing our predictions for the week — arranged by the top “picker” to the “bottom,” was a column that we all took turns writing, making up wild and sometimes not-so-wild stories about each other, lampooning personal traits about each other, etc.
One newly-married young staffer was no exception. A few weeks before the Crystall Ball season was to begin she had told the story of her efforts to produce something edible for dinner for her husband. She came into the office and proudly announced that she made corn dogs for dinner the previous night. “And you know what? I didn’t even make him sick,” she said. “Only problem was I made myself sick. I was up all night.” Of course this appeared in the column. She did have her turn to get even, though.
The Crystal Ball was so popular — at least in our own minds — that we even had T-shirts made up. When Ina Mae Smithley was a rookie she amazingly came out on top. It wasn’t until years later that she admitted that a local high school director assisted her with her selections. Once I became editor I was accused of asking people during job interviews about their knowledge of football, and then hiring people who knew less than I did so I could move up in the standings. That was especially true when Marie McCandless returned to the Bulletin after a several-year absence, to take the position in Derry vacated by a retiring Eric Tepper. If anyone knew even less about football it was Marie, who I noted once asked for tickets to seats on the 75-yard line. Society Editor Louise Fritz was accused of having her whole family at various high school games scouting, as she usually finished in the top of the rankings. When the family thing didn’t work she was rumored to have made her selections based on which team had the best tight ends. It degenerated from there.
All of this probably makes readers wonder how the paper ever came out, how it came out on time, and how it ever had anything in it of note. All the behind-the-scenes antics aside, we were really dedicated to producing the best paper we could, each and every day, to scooping the other papers if we could, and when we didn’t scoop them, to coming up with a better angle on the story. Noz and Vince were really the last of the old-school newsmen and they taught us a lot about journalism and other things, which we still carry with us today. When someone complained or made comments about something they had read in the paper, we were always reminded that if someone had made a comment about the newspaper and one of our articles, it meant they were reading it.
During my tenure at the Bulletin we saw Latrobe and the surrounding communities through spectacular conflagrations, a fatal plane crash, a hostage situation, an array of local criminal activities, and various controversial hirings and firings. Like many newspaper staffers, we also celebrated and wept with America — the Challenger space shuttle explosion, early heart and liver transplantation efforts coming out of Pittsburgh, Iran-Contra, the Gulf War and its tragic national and local consequences, earthquakes and various natural disasters, and the many, many good things that occurred to our nation and our region.
My departure from the Bulletin occurred in 1993. I didn’t agree with a proposed personnel transaction, so the decision was made to let a person on my editorial staff go, and me, too. Before I moved on, however, I did throw a party for all the people on the team that produced the Bulletin every day.
Those eight years, four as a reporter, and four as editor, left me with many memorable experiences, not only of the people in the local community, but especially of the people I worked with and who taught me many things, in spite of the antics.
