The Latrobe Bulletin will continue to publish the news of eastern Westmoreland County.
Read the Latrobe Bulletin in print or online at www.latrobebulletinnews.com for all of the latest news and updates on closings and cancellations.
However, in keeping with Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive concerning the closing of businesses in an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Latrobe Bulletin will be making some changes in its services.
Home delivery will not be affected.
Until further notice, the business office will be closed to the public. Telephones will be staffed during normal business hours and there is a drop off box located at the front door of the building for customer use.
Customers can contact the Latrobe Bulletin at 724-537-3351 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with any questions.
The Latrobe Bulletin expresses its gratitude to its readers for their patience and cooperation. The staff of the Latrobe Bulletin wishes for everyone to remain healthy during this emergency.
Please note: Home delivery will NOT be affected. Stores that are remaining open for business will also be selling daily copies.
