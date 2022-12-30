While many folks might not be able to recall the lot of dates and details pressed upon them during history classes, many, when asked, do remember the technology which started the printing revolution — the printing press.
Although the Latrobe Bulletin’s history does not go back to the days of German goldsmith Johannes Gutenberg, it has taken advantage of the advancements in the technology to meet reader demand.
When the Bulletin ran its first issues at the end of December 1902, it used a Whitlock newspaper press. The modern marvel at the time took pages that were hand-fed into the machine. Although it could only print on one side, the 1,000 pages per hour printing press was deemed sufficient enough to meet the paper’s 800 readers.
It lasted 15 months before a newer machine had to be brought in to keep up with demand.
In that first decade, the Bulletin would bring in printing press after printing press as it was upgraded to meet the demands of a growing paper and readership.
As the presses became more advanced, the work of print pressers changed from being covered in black ink while hand feeding pages, to pulling levers as pages whirl across rotary panels.
The increased demand for the daily news was realized early on when the Bulletin became the first newspaper in Westmoreland County able to print 10-page paper in a single operation. By the 1930s, more than a half dozen printing presses moved through the Bulletin’s office.
As the presses became bigger, added horsepower to their electric motors and tripled the number of pages it could print, the process of compiling the day’s news and advertisements continued to rely on the linotype and stereotype processes. Both involved laying out the pages with metal type blocks to create a pressed image of the newspaper page. That mold would then have molten metal poured over to create the template — commonly referred to as a plate — for the press.
The process could be a delicate one especially in the early stereotype days when molds were brittle and prone to breaking if not properly handled.
As the internet began to make its mark on the world and computers became commonplace in businesses as much as in the home, the Bulletin once again embraced rapid technological advancements to layout the newspaper.
Laser printers allowed story columns, advertisements and photographs to be arranged on a board. Workers would then take a photograph of the board, create a negative of the photograph and burn the negative onto a plate for printing.
And yet again, the technology changed, with image setting software able to print directly to a negative film to make the plate. Not long after, pages were “laid out” on computer programs with their files sent across networks to printing presses.
Which is where the Bulletin finds itself today.
This article was researched and written with the help of what we now call, the cloud. While finding a hard copy of a turn-of-the-20th century Bulletin would be tough to do, those pages are easily accessible on our archive at latrobebulletinnews.newspapers.com.
This story was written on a computer not in a newspaper office, but a home office and had its first proofreading done with the help of Google Docs.
News stories, photographs, graphics and advertisements are now uploaded to a server and with the help of the Blox Content Management System, newspaper pages and webpages are simultaneously put together. One paginator with the help of a few editors makes the necessary design choices in prioritizing news stories and where they fall on the page.
Once done, the pages are compiled into high resolution PDFs and sent to our sister publication in Indiana for printing.
Yes, the whirl of pages flying off the printing press fell silent in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced printing to an outside entity. But while the duties of printing the Bulletin have been taken off the staff’s hands, it has embraced reaching readers in multiple forms.
The newspapers website, latrobebulletinnews.com offers an online subscription along with its paper subscription.
Readers without an online subscription can still read eight articles a month for free and stories go live at 5 a.m. allowing those who are up early a chance to skim the headlines before their paper lands on their doorstep or is purchased from one of the numerous businesses which carry the Bulletin.
The Bulletin also maintains a Facebook page to notify residents of the day’s top stories.
Today’s news and printing operation is a long cry from the Bulletin’s humble beginnings but rest assured, no matter how people are getting their news in the year 2142, the Bulletin will be utilizing that technology to its fullest, keeping the community informed with the news that is fit to print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.