While many folks might not be able to recall the lot of dates and details pressed upon them during history classes, many, when asked, do remember the technology which started the printing revolution — the printing press.

Although the Latrobe Bulletin’s history does not go back to the days of German goldsmith Johannes Gutenberg, it has taken advantage of the advancements in the technology to meet reader demand.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.