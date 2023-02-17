Sample News Group, LLC recently welcomed David Cuddihy as the new publisher of the Latrobe Bulletin and Ligonier Echo newspapers.
Cuddihy brings a wealth of experience to the table with nearly 20 years of service in the newspaper industry.
“We’ve done a lot of great work, we have a very good local print product with a loyal following, and I’m excited to work with everyone to embrace and grow the digital side. It’s a great opportunity to do that,” Cuddihy said. “I learned the business side of newspapers first, and I’m passionate about the mission of journalism. As a publisher, I enjoy working with everyone, learning all their roles and helping to make sure we’re upholding our image and status in the community.”
Cuddihy said the Bulletin and Echo strive to be a “pillar” in the community, and he hopes to continue stressing community involvement.
“I wanted to be more impactful to the community and I thought I could do that in the newspaper business,” Cuddihy said. “Starting with the advertising side, I really enjoy working with the local businesses and helping them thrive, and with our paper and all of our digital tools, we have the ability to do that.”
A driving force behind Cuddihy’s love and appreciation for journalism stems from his mother, who was a longtime employee with his “hometown newspaper,” the Times Leader in Martins Ferry, Ohio.
“She was the first person you saw when you walked in,” Cuddihy said. “The way she spoke about the newspaper and its standing in the community, she was very proud of it and I always remembered that. I was always thinking about the things my mom said, the impact the newspaper had on the community…I wanted that.”
Cuddihy was recruited into the newspaper business by a colleague with whom he had attended college.
“He got a promotion and he was looking to backfill his position so I ended up getting recruited,” Cuddihy said. “At the time, a lot of us were getting started with the digital side of things using various digital advertising platforms. He liked my expertise in those areas.”
Cuddihy filled the role of advertising manager at the Parkersburg News in West Virginia for two years before spending the next decade climbing through the advertising ranks, including stops as advertising director with the Naples Daily News in Naples, Florida, and the Star-News in Wilmington, North Carolina. It was after a successful stint in North Carolina with GateHouse Media that he accepted his first publisher role with them, overseeing a group of newspapers in Missouri.
“I came into it aspiring to be publisher someday, 100% from my first day, that’s what I wanted,” Cuddihy said. “I’ve always tried to learn as much as I can.”
After leading the Missouri group, Cuddihy would spend the next three years leading newspapers in the Pacific Northwest, and most recently, Virginia, for Lee Enterprises, before accepting his new position with Sample News Group.
“We are excited to have David join our company,” said Gary Adkisson, a group publisher with Sample News Group. “I knew David at Lee Enterprises and was aware of the success he enjoyed at papers in Oregon and Washington. I am confident he can bring the same improvements to our operation here.”
“It’s the closest I’ve been to home in a very long time so I’m looking forward to seeing and reconnecting with family and friends,” Cuddihy said. “We always visited Ligonier every year, and growing up within an hour of Pittsburgh, we were all fans of the sports teams and going to concerts.
“This is a ‘coming home’ story for me. We definitely spent a lot of weekends here shopping, church trips, that sort of thing growing up. My wife Kayla and I look forward to sharing all of those memories and building new with our son Riley.”
