Maryann Gogniat Eidemiller of Greensburg used to write and illustrate stories about a cat named Lightning when she was five years old.
“All through grade school, I had lined notebooks and I illustrated all of my stories,” she said. “I’d have an illustration on the left side and the writing on the right side of the composition book.”
Now after decades as an accomplished journalist, she’s still writing and drawing — only now when she picks up the graphite pencil, it’s for a good cause.
Eidemiller, a Bulletin contributor, was recently featured in the All Creatures magazine, a sister publication of Guideposts, which “reaches millions of people, inspiring them to believe that anything is possible with hope, faith and prayer,” according to its website.
The article detailed how Eidemiller’s graphite drawings help to raise money for animal rescues.
It started when she bought a portrait of her Pomeranian, Josie, through an animal rescue’s fundraiser in the summer of 2017.
After receiving the portrait, her family told her, “You could have drawn that yourself.”
And Eidemiller thought to herself, “Yeah, I could have.”
Eidemiller never studied art, but she had previously dabbled in graphite drawing and sculpting.
“I never really took it seriously,” she said. “But I was always encouraged to do it. My family kept giving me pencils and drawing pads and notes saying, ‘You’ve got to get back to it.’”
She finally did after purchasing the portrait of her Pomeranian. The Norwin High School grad then began drawing dogs belonging to her friend and co-founder of Dutch Country Animal Rescue in Bucks County.
“She loved them, and I started putting them in auctions and it took off,” Eidemiller said. “So many people were trying to outbid each other that I agreed to draw portraits for the four highest bidders for the same price.”
Those portraits raised $440 for the animal rescue. But in the last three years, her portraits have raised thousands for animal rescues all over the country through online auctions, raffles and individual requests.
So far, her article in All Creatures has generated requests for portraits of three cats, three dogs and two donkeys.
Eidemiller subscribes to the magazine herself, and one day thought, “I’d like to write for them.” She reached out to the editor and pitched a few ideas. After hearing that Eidemiller draws pet portraits, the editor said, “Great, we’ll do that.”
Eidemiller is a freelance writer whose work also appears in the national Catholic newsweekly, Our Sunday Visitor, and St. Anthony Messenger magazine.
But drawing pet portraits is a voluntary effort for Eidemiller. She buys her own double-matted paper and ships the drawings on her own dime.
“I’ve always loved animals,” she said. “I’ve always had rescue dogs.”
She and her husband Mark currently have two dogs. One is a Pomeranian, Misty, and the other is Chauncey, a 12-year-old Shih Tzu. They adopted Misty three years ago. She is blind and has a collapsed trachea. Chauncy, a female, is also visually impaired and suffers from seizures.
The couple has two cats, Bootsy and Kitty, who also have medical problems.
“We’ve always had a house full of special needs cats and dogs, so I know how much nonprofits need financial support to care for these animals,” she told All Creatures.
All of Eidemiller’s pet portraits are original drawings, without the assistance of computer programs.
“I start from scratch, and I do a lot of erasing,” she said.
She learned some graphite drawing techniques from Gabi Nastuck, owner of Miss Gabi’s Art Is Good Studio in Latrobe. After two lessons with Nastuck in 2017, Eidemiller said she had learned how to use different kinds of graphite pencils and erasers.
“She’s an excellent artist,” Eidemiller said. “She taught me some techniques on getting some depths into the drawings.”
Each portrait takes a few hours to complete. She learned from Nastuck how to use kneaded erasers to fix mistakes that lift the graphite off the paper, without any traces.
For instance, one of several portraits she’s currently working on features a dog with its mouth wide open with crooked teeth and a tongue partially hanging out. She had to erase the mouth three times. “I look at it and I know that there’s something wrong. And I just keep doing it until I get it right,” she said.
People send requests to maryannwriter@gmail.com and pay for the drawings by donation to a rescue of their choice.
Eidemiller has three adult children and two grandchildren.
She began her writing career as a full-time reporter for the Irwin Standard/Times Observer and Bulletin in the 1960s. Over the course of her successful freelance writing career, she was the recipient of more than six first and second place media awards from the National Catholic Press Association. She also received a first place regional Golden Quill Award.
Eidemiller spent 30 years writing crime stories “covering some of the most sensational murder cases” in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Three sensational homicides that she covered were published in paperback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.