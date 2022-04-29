The Latrobe Bulletin business office will reopen to the public on Monday, May 2. Regular office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SPECIAL EDITION
- Once again we are showing our gratitude and asking for your support for our local volunteer fire departments in our Hometown Heroes 2020.
Download it from our
Special Sections for a
handy guide to fish fries, raffles and other fundraisers.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Avian experts advise to temporarily stop feeding birds
- DASD board highlights high school newspaper, '22-23 budget
- Ligonier Valley athletes Pay It Forward
- Latrobe senior's future lifts off with airport internship, scholarship
- LV softball remains perfect in section with 8-3 win over Steel Valley
- Derry Area falls to Mount Pleasant Area 24-7 in exhibition softball
- Somerset captures lead early to defeat Ligonier Valley in exhibition baseball
- Derry Area baseball bounces back with section win over Deer Lakes
- Wildcats battle Derry Area for boys volleyball win
- Big first inning lifts Wildcats to section win over Gateway
Most Popular
Articles
- Geano Agostino
- Wildcats girls lacrosse roll past Greensburg Salem on Senior Night
- Supervisors discuss Ligonier Beach Park plan
- Kimberly A. Lukatch
- Church ministry extends blessings with greeting cards
- Longtime Latrobe businessman remembered for clothing stores, leadership
- Ligonier VFD to host Night at the Races
- Connie L. Walters
- Council addressing electronic signs, parking garage maintenance
- Griffin Allan Stemmler
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.