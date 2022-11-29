The Latrobe Bulletin is again participating in the Toys for Tots campaign sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps League and visitors are encouraged to drop off toys at the Bulletin.
Those who want to donate should bring new, unwrapped toys to the Bulletin business office through Friday, Dec. 9.
