Once again the Latrobe Bulletin is collecting new, unwrapped toys until Monday, Dec. 14, in participation with a Toys for Tots campaign sponsored by the Greater Greensburg Marine Corps League Detachment No. 834.
Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the Bulletin office, located at 1211 Ligonier St., is closed to the public, but you can still drop off donations during regular office hours.
For assistance, call 724-537-3351 or knock at the door when dropping off toys during regular business hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Last year’s campaign served more than 2,200 children, according to Westmoreland County’s Toys for Tots coordinator Doug Hurst. The local campaign distributed more than 21,200 toys, 4,300 books and 7,100 stocking stuffers — an average of eight toys for each child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.