New Alexandria Borough Council’s meeting Wednesday was light on voting, but not on drama.
Two council members abruptly left the night’s meeting before it adjourned, with one verbally announcing his resignation as he headed for the door.
The fireworks started after borough resident and former council president the Rev. Bryan Werner questioned council regarding projects within the borough made possible by the 1-mill property tax increase approved in November and how those projects are reflected in the borough’s 2020 budget, which was approved in December.
Council president Tim Ruane said Main Street is set for resurfacing when weather permits after council in July awarded the project for a double layer of seal coating over the entire length of Main Street to Russell Standard for $60,060. The company was unable to complete the work during the 2019 paving season and is set to resurface the street this spring.
Work on cleaning out storm drains throughout the borough is also planned for spring, Ruane said.
“That’s normal maintenance,” Werner said. “So are you increasing the maintenance budget?”
Councilman Henry Snyder said storm drain work isn’t specifically outlined in the spending plan.
“The storm drains are something we knew we had problems, but we didn’t know we had the problems we’ve got,” Snyder said. “So that’s not in the budget. You don’t plan, you don’t budget for unforeseen stuff.”
“It’s a $5,000 increase,” Snyder said of the added revenue generated by the tax increase.
Councilwoman Jennifer Graham, who had served as council president prior to Ruane being elected to the position during council’s annual reorganization meeting in January, said the tax increase could bolster a fund balance that has been reduced as council worked to catch up on projects and maintenance that had been ignored over the years.
“You have to understand that councils of the last few years have done a lot of doing truck maintenance that was never done, doing maintenance on storm drains and sewers that was not kept up on,” Graham said. “There’s been a lot that’s gone on that has depleted funds because routine maintenance, for years, was not done… If they were maintained, there were no maintenance records to be found. We dug high and low to see when the last time hydraulic lines were changed and brake lines were changed, things like that. They were unable to be found.”
The talk of the budget and tax increase prompted new council vice president Beverly King to lobby for changes to the budget drafting process this year.
Council discussed a tax increase publicly during its Sept. 11 meeting and voted to advertise the tax hike the following month.
“It’s been quite a few years since the borough has raised taxes,” Graham said in September. “...We have depleted a lot of funds with the improvements that this council has done for the borough and put into the borough, so it’s time for us to start making a little bit more money so we can continue to improve things in the borough.”
The 1-mill tax increase, which was formally approved at council’s Nov. 13 meeting, generates about $5,000 in additional tax revenue for the borough by raising the average property owner’s annual tax bill by $22.14.
At the same Nov. 13 meeting, council unanimously approved advertising a 2020 budget with revenues and expenditures balanced at $126,853, an increase of $4,688 over the 2019 budget. Council granted final approval to the budget with no changes to the tentative spending plan during its December meeting.
“You had a month and a half to look at the budget,” Snyder told King following her request for more meeting time this year devoted to crafting the 2021 budget. “You didn’t say one darn thing.”
King said the budget should have been laid out and discussed during a meeting, “so we can talk about it; reading it doesn’t help.”
“That’s it,” Snyder said as he left the table and walked out. “I quit. I resign. I cannot work with this lady… You’re backstabbing and you’re dishonest. I don’t want anything to do with you.”
Council did not take action on Snyder’s resignation announcement Wednesday.
After Snyder’s departure, Graham also left the meeting, accusing King of approaching borough employees after last month’s reorganization to “badmouth the former president.”
“Henry’s right. We had a budget meeting, we got the budget in advance,” Graham added. “Everybody could talk about it at the prep sessions that happened a week before the meetings. Everything is open to the public. This act and this ridiculousness is an embarrassment and it is very unprofessional.”
Councilman Herb Morrow, after Snyder and Graham left the meeting, disputed the claims that a budget meeting was held.
“There was always a budget meeting a month or two before and we’d get together and sit down,” Morrow said of previous years. “I’ll be honest, I missed most of them because I knew you guys would do a wonderful job. That didn’t happen. It didn’t happen this time and it didn’t happen last time. I’m not saying that’s wrong, but if they’re saying there was a budget meeting, no, there in fact was not. There was this thing they’re calling a prep meeting, which we never really used to have.”
“The budget was handed to us the week before the meeting,” King said.
“Just like raising taxes,” King said after the meeting. “Those two (Snyder and Graham) knew about it and we didn’t know. We’ve got to work together.”
Prior to the public comment period to close out the meeting, council only voted on two items of note, both related to the proposed trail and sanitary sewer project between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria Borough.
Council approved amending a lease agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pertaining to borough property that is to be part of the project, and in a related item approved an agreement with Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) for the same purpose. The items open the door for DTMA to perform work for the project, with the borough being released from any liability associated with the work.
There were several items listed on the agenda that were tabled to allow for further review or additional information, including the potential attempt to sell a Steiner zero-turn lawn mower the borough no longer uses. Council also discussed collection of the per capita tax, two-thirds of which goes to Derry Area School District. No action was taken regarding the per capita tax, as council is awaiting additional review of the matter by the borough’s solicitor.
Council also tabled action on approving a new emergency management director until members have had an opportunity to review the resumes and applications of two candidates, Andrew Kolano and Shawn Buzzard.
